GOP doesn't understand 'gravity of the situation' -Pelosi
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:39s - Published
During her weekly press briefing, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized Republicans for not understanding the "gravity of the situation" when it came COVID-19 and the urgent need to pass another relief bill for Americans.

PM defends 'world beating' test and trace system [Video]

PM defends 'world beating' test and trace system

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended the government's "world beating" test and trace strategy as a way to prevent a second wave of Covid-19 in the UK. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:16Published

