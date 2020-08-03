GOP doesn't understand 'gravity of the situation' -Pelosi

|
Nancy Pelosi 52nd speaker of the United States House of Representatives
USA TODAY's Susan Page to release Nancy Pelosi biography in April 2021Susan Page, USA TODAY's Washington bureau chief and best-selling author, is releasing a Nancy Pelosi biography on April 6, 2021.
USATODAY.com
Covid 19 coronavirus: US turns on another expert, Deborah Birx, led by Nancy PelosiThe United States appears to be turning on another of its top coronavirus experts as it approaches five million infections and 160,000 deaths.For months,..
New Zealand Herald
Deborah Birx slammed by both Trump, Pelosi in her role as White House coronavirus coordinatorPelosi told CNN Monday she didn't have "any confidence" in Birx, saying she has "enabled" Trump and not done enough to correct faulty medical claims.
USATODAY.com
Facebook labels a second manipulated video of Nancy Pelosi video as "partly false"
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:39Published
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Trump considers giving acceptance speech from White House, raising legal questionsDemocrats and Republicans are still making major changes to their national convention plans due to the coronavirus. Joe Biden will no longer travel to Milwaukee..
CBS News
Vice President Mike Pence calls Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts 'a disappointment to conservatives'Pence held up Roberts as a political siren call to remind Republican voters "just how important this election is for the future of the Supreme Court."
USATODAY.com
Biden vs. Trump: Live 2020 Election UpdatesIt’s Election Day in Tennessee, where Republican Senate candidates are squaring off in a heated primary. President Trump and Joe Biden announced huge..
NYTimes.com
US election: Trump's White House convention speech idea condemnedDemocrats and Republicans say Mr Trump should not be politicising the seat of presidential power.
BBC News
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for COVID-19Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for COVID-19. DeWine was tested before he was supposed to meet President Donald Trump on Thursday.
USATODAY.com
Uber driver faces tough choice as U.S. aid expires
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:26Published
Nintendo sales surge as COVID-wary homebound turn to gamingQuarterly profits for the maker of Pokemon and Super Mario have soared more than 600% since last year.
CBS News
PM defends 'world beating' test and trace system
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:16Published
