Volunteers help in clear-up after deadly Beirut blast
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Volunteers from around Beirut worked to clean up a hard-hit residential area near the port following the massive explosion that devastated much of the city on Wednesday.View on euronews

Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

Woman plays Auld Lang Syne amid debris from Beirut blast [Video]

Woman plays Auld Lang Syne amid debris from Beirut blast

Amid the debris and damage of an apartment caught in Beirut's blast, an elderly woman plays Auld Lang Syne on the piano.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Beirut explosion: Macron calls for 'deep change' in Lebanon after blast

 The French president says funding is available but reforms must take place before it is sent.
BBC News

Beirut explosion: Investigators given four days to get to bottom of 'crime'

 Lebanon's government has delivered a four day ultimatum to an investigative committee tasked with determining who was responsible for the cataclysmic explosion..
New Zealand Herald

Beirut explosion: ‘We still think it’s like a dream’

 Charbel Matar, a doctor in the Lebanese city, told the BBC his home has been destroyed by the blast.
BBC News

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Volunteers help in clear-up after deadly Beirut blast https://t.co/vax0UQGWpm https://t.co/FaO20yu4Df 20 minutes ago

shyredmd

Denise M Dechene🌅 RT @CBCTheNational: Volunteers have come from all over Lebanon to help clear the streets of Beirut after Tuesday’s deadly explosion but the… 2 hours ago

CBCTheNational

CBC News: The National Volunteers have come from all over Lebanon to help clear the streets of Beirut after Tuesday’s deadly explosion but… https://t.co/f8wQIirDVv 2 hours ago


Humanitarian efforts underway in Lebanon following deadly Beirut blast [Video]

Humanitarian efforts underway in Lebanon following deadly Beirut blast

This is the heartwarming efforts of the Lebanese people to rebuild and resume their lives following the deadly blast in Beirut on Tuesday. Footage from Thursday (August 6) shows residents cleaning..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 09:31Published
Man Captures Moment Blast Hit Beirut as His Wife Was Giving Birth [Video]

Man Captures Moment Blast Hit Beirut as His Wife Was Giving Birth

At the exact moment the deadly blast ripped through Beirut, a man was filming as his wife prepared to give birth to their son.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:50Published
Protesters call for 'fall of the regime' as France's Macron visits Beirut in wake of deadly explosion [Video]

Protesters call for 'fall of the regime' as France's Macron visits Beirut in wake of deadly explosion

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Beirut to a mob calling for "the fall of the regime," in the aftermath of the explosion that destroyed Lebanon's main port on Tuesday (August 4). Footage..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:20Published