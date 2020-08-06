Volunteers from around Beirut worked to clean up a hard-hit residential area near the port following the massive explosion that devastated much of the city on Wednesday.View on euronews

Volunteers help in clear-up after deadly Beirut blast

Charbel Matar, a doctor in the Lebanese city, told the BBC his home has been destroyed by the blast.

Lebanon's government has delivered a four day ultimatum to an investigative committee tasked with determining who was responsible for the cataclysmic explosion..

The French president says funding is available but reforms must take place before it is sent.

Woman plays Auld Lang Syne amid debris from Beirut blast Amid the debris and damage of an apartment caught in Beirut's blast, an elderly woman plays Auld Lang Syne on the piano.View on euronews