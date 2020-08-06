Volunteers help in clear-up after deadly Beirut blast

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon
Woman plays Auld Lang Syne amid debris from Beirut blast
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Beirut explosion: Macron calls for 'deep change' in Lebanon after blastThe French president says funding is available but reforms must take place before it is sent.
BBC News
Beirut explosion: Investigators given four days to get to bottom of 'crime'Lebanon's government has delivered a four day ultimatum to an investigative committee tasked with determining who was responsible for the cataclysmic explosion..
New Zealand Herald
Beirut explosion: ‘We still think it’s like a dream’Charbel Matar, a doctor in the Lebanese city, told the BBC his home has been destroyed by the blast.
BBC News
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources