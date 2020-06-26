Global  
 

Trim exposure to Apple, Microsoft: strategist
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 04:46s - Published
Trim exposure to Apple, Microsoft: strategist

Trim exposure to Apple, Microsoft: strategist

Crossmark Global Investments' Victoria Fernandez is still bullish about tech stocks, but she says investors should take some profits on the big names.

She tells Reuters' Fred Katayama investors should put the proceeds into Walmart, McCormick and JPMorgan Chase.

