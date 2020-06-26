Trim exposure to Apple, Microsoft: strategist

|
Apple Inc. American technology company
Apple launches public beta of macOS Big Sur, its biggest desktop OS update in yearsImage: Apple
The public beta of macOS Big Sur, the next major release of Apple’s Mac operating system, is now available. The new update brings a big..
The Verge
How to install the macOS Big Sur public betaImage: Apple
Following the release of the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 public betas, Apple is now following through with public access to the macOS Big Sur..
The Verge
The big takeaways from Samsung’s Unpacked announcementsPhoto by Becca Farsace / The Verge
Samsung’s big Unpacked event went off with just a few hitches. It’s nice to know that even when an event is..
The Verge
Microsoft cuts xCloud iOS testing early as its future on Apple devices remains unclearMicrosoft has ended its xCloud game streaming test for iOS devices today. The software giant had been testing xCloud on iOS in a very limited way over the past..
The Verge
Microsoft American technology company
Microsoft and Samsung need each other now more than everScreenshot: Samsung
Outside of its hardware announcements, one of the bigger takeaways from yesterday’s Samsung event was its ever-closer..
The Verge
Microsoft might want its TikTok deal to cover the whole worldIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Microsoft’s President Trump-fueled negotiations to acquire TikTok continue to become more complicated —..
The Verge
Attack of the TikTok clonesIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
After two years as the hot new app, TikTok is suddenly fighting for its life. The app faces a potential ban in..
The Verge
Scientists rename human genes to stop Microsoft Excel from misreading them as datesThere are tens of thousands of genes in the human genome: minuscule twists of DNA and RNA that combine to express all of the traits and characteristics that make..
The Verge
Walmart American multinational retailer
BoA: Reasons To Buy Discount Store Stocks
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:50Published
Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS4 is cheaper than everFinal Fantasy VII Remake has held fairly steady at $60 since it launched in April 2020, but the disc-based version for PS4 is currently down to $40 at Amazon,..
The Verge
USDA warns against eating prepared meals with recalled onionsReady-to-eat products sold at Kroger, Walmart and other stores could contain vegetable linked to salmonella outbreak.
CBS News
Salads sold at Walmart, Kroger, H-E-B with recalled onions included in new USDA public health alertSome Walmart, Kroger and H-E-B salads are part of a new health alert because they contain recalled onions that maybe contaminated with Salmonella.
USATODAY.com
JPMorgan Chase American multinational banking and financial services holding company
Dow Surges 557 Points
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
U.S. banks set aside billions for potential loan losses
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25Published
Beyond Meat Drops 10 Percent After Test With McDonald's Ends
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Fred Katayama journalist
Bezos sells Amazon shares worth $3.1 bln
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:08Published
Investing beyond stay-at-home stocks
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 04:17Published
Teladoc buys Livongo in $18.5 billion deal
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13Published
|
