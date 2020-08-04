Is There a Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Collab In the Works? | Billboard News
Selena Gomez surprised fans of 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' on Wednesday (Aug.
5) by crashing a talk show within the game with an impromptu interview and performance.
Selena Gomez 'dreams' of collaboration with best friend Taylor SwiftSelena Gomez has "always dreamt" of doing a song with Taylor Swift.
Blackpink's Mysterious Collab, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's New Single & More | Billboard NewsCardi B and Megan Thee Stallion team up for a new single, Blackpink announces a release date for their forthcoming collab and BTS is set to perform at the 2020 VMAs.
Taylor Swift becomes first artist to break Billboard record with new album 'folklore'Taylor Swift has smashed several records since she surprised fans with the release of her eighth studio album 'folklore' last month, and she can add another to her lengthy list after becoming the first..