Mike DeWine Governor of Ohio
Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio Tests Positive for CoronavirusThe governor, who has been a leading voice among Republicans in warning of the dangers of the virus, tested positive while being screened to greet President..
NYTimes.com
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for COVID-19Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for COVID-19. DeWine was tested before he was supposed to meet President Donald Trump on Thursday.
USATODAY.com
After a gunman killed 9, Gov. DeWine heard chants of 'Do something!' and rolled out a plan. A year later, Ohio laws haven't changed a bit.Dayton mayor Nan Whaley says she has lost faith that any gun reform law will come out of Columbus.
USATODAY.com
Ohio State in the Midwestern United States
Trump weighs executive orders, convention speechPresident Donald Trump is heading to Ohio, forced to play defense in states he led comfortably months ago. Trump plans to promote the economic prosperity that..
USATODAY.com
Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Trump's visitThe governor was tested in advance of plans to greet President Trump at the airport.
CBS News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
New York sues to break up the NRA
NC governor calls Trump's virus plan 'nonexistent'North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says he believes President Donald Trump's administration still lacks a sufficient strategy to tackle the coronavirus pandemic...
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Covid update: Patients killed in Gujarat; Fauci on vaccine; AAP’s 3rd proposal
Vikram Chandra on India crossing 2 million Covid cases, other top stories
Bars in Assam allowed to reopen as state reports 2,372 new COVID-19 casesA notification issued by the State Excise Department stated that restaurants are allowed to serve liquor provided they have licences. Following the order, Kamrup..
DNA
Cleveland City and county seat of Cuyahoga County, Ohio, United States
Feds raid offices of company tied to Ukrainian oligarchThe offices belong to Optima Management Group, a real estate company headquartered in Cleveland.
CBS News
Trump administration sends federal agents to three more citiesWashington, July 30 : The Donald Trump administration of the US has announced it’s sending federal agents to three more cities to deal with what it has called..
WorldNews
