Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19
Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19
[NFA] Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said on Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19 as part of a safety protocol to greet U.S. President Donald Trump when he arrived in Cleveland to visit a Whirlpool washing machine factory.

This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio Tests Positive for Coronavirus

 The governor, who has been a leading voice among Republicans in warning of the dangers of the virus, tested positive while being screened to greet President..
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

 Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for COVID-19. DeWine was tested before he was supposed to meet President Donald Trump on Thursday.
After a gunman killed 9, Gov. DeWine heard chants of 'Do something!' and rolled out a plan. A year later, Ohio laws haven't changed a bit.

 Dayton mayor Nan Whaley says she has lost faith that any gun reform law will come out of Columbus.
 
Trump weighs executive orders, convention speech

 President Donald Trump is heading to Ohio, forced to play defense in states he led comfortably months ago. Trump plans to promote the economic prosperity that..
Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Trump's visit

 The governor was tested in advance of plans to greet President Trump at the airport.
New York sues to break up the NRA [Video]

New York sues to break up the NRA

[NFA] New York state's attorney general sued to dissolve the National Rifle Association on Thursday, alleging senior leaders of the non-profit group diverted millions of dollars for personal use. At the same time, the attorney general for Washington, D.C., filed suit against the NRA, alleging the misuse of charitable funds. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

NC governor calls Trump's virus plan 'nonexistent'

 North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says he believes President Donald Trump's administration still lacks a sufficient strategy to tackle the coronavirus pandemic...
Covid update: Patients killed in Gujarat; Fauci on vaccine; AAP’s 3rd proposal [Video]

Covid update: Patients killed in Gujarat; Fauci on vaccine; AAP’s 3rd proposal

From Covid patients dying in Ahmedabad to AAP government sending a proposal to L-G, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic. In Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, eight Covid-19 patients were killed in a fire an ICU ward of a hospital. Ambulances and fire engines were rushed to the spot, a probe in the incident was ordered. CPI (M) leader Shyamlal Chakraborty, who was being treated after he tested positive for Covid-19, died on Thursday. The leader had served three terms as transport minister in Bengal. Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co. shares surged 80% after China’s drug controller approved clinical trials for Covid vaccine. Zhifei chairman Jiang Rensheng became the fastest growing fortune among the world’s 500 wealthiest people. US top health expert Anthony Fauci expects tens of millions of vaccines for Covid-19 by early 2021. Fauci said there could be a billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021. India’s Covid-19 cases tally nears 2 million cases with recovery rate improving to 67.62%. Watch the full video for more details.

Vikram Chandra on India crossing 2 million Covid cases, other top stories [Video]

Vikram Chandra on India crossing 2 million Covid cases, other top stories

India has crossed the 2 million cases mark for Covid-19. Total number of active cases is at 5,95,501 while the death toll is at 40,699. There is however some good news, growth of active cases has come down, this is because recoveries have been good. Having plateaued for a long while, the growth rate of active cases also seems to be on a decline. Could this mean that the spread of the virus is under control? Top stories with Vikram Chandra

Bars in Assam allowed to reopen as state reports 2,372 new COVID-19 cases

 A notification issued by the State Excise Department stated that restaurants are allowed to serve liquor provided they have licences. Following the order, Kamrup..
Feds raid offices of company tied to Ukrainian oligarch

 The offices belong to Optima Management Group, a real estate company headquartered in Cleveland.
Trump administration sends federal agents to three more cities

 Washington, July 30 : The Donald Trump administration of the US has announced it’s sending federal agents to three more cities to deal with what it has called..
Ohio governor tests positive for coronavirus just before Donald Trump meeting

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has tested positive for coronavirus, just ahead of a planned meeting with...
