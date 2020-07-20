Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19

Covid update: Patients killed in Gujarat; Fauci on vaccine; AAP’s 3rd proposal



From Covid patients dying in Ahmedabad to AAP government sending a proposal to L-G, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic. In Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, eight Covid-19 patients were killed in a fire an ICU ward of a hospital. Ambulances and fire engines were rushed to the spot, a probe in the incident was ordered. CPI (M) leader Shyamlal Chakraborty, who was being treated after he tested positive for Covid-19, died on Thursday. The leader had served three terms as transport minister in Bengal. Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co. shares surged 80% after China’s drug controller approved clinical trials for Covid vaccine. Zhifei chairman Jiang Rensheng became the fastest growing fortune among the world’s 500 wealthiest people. US top health expert Anthony Fauci expects tens of millions of vaccines for Covid-19 by early 2021. Fauci said there could be a billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021. India’s Covid-19 cases tally nears 2 million cases with recovery rate improving to 67.62%. Watch the full video for more details.

