NOAA calls for 'extremely active' hurricane season with 19 to 25 named storms Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:17s - Published 7 minutes ago NOAA calls for 'extremely active' hurricane season with 19 to 25 named storms The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration updated its outlook for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season on Thursday and now says we could be in for an "extremely active" season. 0

