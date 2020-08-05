Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NOAA calls for 'extremely active' hurricane season with 19 to 25 named storms
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:17s - Published
NOAA calls for 'extremely active' hurricane season with 19 to 25 named storms

NOAA calls for 'extremely active' hurricane season with 19 to 25 named storms

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration updated its outlook for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season on Thursday and now says we could be in for an "extremely active" season.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

We're in for an 'extremely active' hurricane season: Up to 25 named storms are possible, NOAA says

NOAA forecasters say an "extremely active" hurricane season is likely for the Atlantic Basin, with as...
USATODAY.com - Published

NOAA Increases Storm Count, Says We’re In For “Extremely Active” Hurricane Season

With nine named storms down, and the peak of hurricane season still ahead of us, the National Oceanic...
cbs4.com - Published

Hurricane Forecast: ‘One of the Most Active Seasons on Record’

Scientists at NOAA updated their prediction for the 2020 hurricane season, and now expect as many as...
NYTimes.com - Published


Tweets about this

cyn_palmer

cynpalmer RT @NOAA: NOAA's *Updated* 2020 Atlantic #HurricaneSeason Outlook now calls for: 19-25 named storms, of which 7-11 could become hurricanes,… 5 minutes ago

metweather1

metweather RT @NOAASatellitePA: BREAKING: @NOAA just updated its 2020 Atlantic #HurricaneSeason Outlook. The forecast calls for a total of 19-25 named… 9 minutes ago

BrookeLaizer_Wx

Brooke Laizer RT @ScotPilie_Wx: ⚠️JUST IN⚠️— NOAA has released their August updated hurricane season forecast and calls for an 'Extremely Active' season.… 15 minutes ago

japhychron

Japhy RT @edwardnh: NOAA “calls for a total of 19 to 25 named storms (winds of 39 mph or greater), of which 7 to 11 are expected to become hurric… 24 minutes ago

edwardnh

Edward Harrison NOAA “calls for a total of 19 to 25 named storms (winds of 39 mph or greater), of which 7 to 11 are expected to bec… https://t.co/0jWBRnRdqZ 28 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

NOAA Says We're In For "Extremely Active Season" [Video]

NOAA Says We're In For "Extremely Active Season"

With nine named storms down, and the peak of hurricane season still ahead of us, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has updated its forecast for this year.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:31Published
Tracking the Tropics | August 6, morning update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | August 6, morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:09Published
Tracking the Tropics | August 5 evening update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | August 5 evening update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:59Published