Hulu Cancels 'High Fidelity' | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Hulu has opted to cancel its High Fidelity update after one critically praised season.

The cast, including star Zoe Kravitz, were notified of the decision Wednesday.

