Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colin Cowherd lists the top 10 offenses in the NFL
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 06:17s - Published
Colin Cowherd lists the top 10 offenses in the NFL

Colin Cowherd lists the top 10 offenses in the NFL

Colin Cowherd is rethinking his subscription to The Athletic after they listed their top 10 offenses in the NFL.

Hear where he rates teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys compared to The Athletic

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Colin Cowherd: Patrick Mahomes is a talented QB, but he’s not without fault

Colin Cowherd: Patrick Mahomes is a talented QB, but he’s not without fault The NFL Top 100 players list places Kansas City Chiefs' Championship quarterback Patrick Mahomes at...
FOX Sports - Published

Ryen Russillo: Carson Wentz deserves to be in the Top 100 NFL players

Ryen Russillo: Carson Wentz deserves to be in the Top 100 NFL players Ryen Russillo joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Carson Wentz not making the top 100 NFL players list....
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd: Patrick Mahomes is a talented QB, but he's not without fault [Video]

Colin Cowherd: Patrick Mahomes is a talented QB, but he's not without fault

The NFL Top 100 players list places Kansas City Chiefs' Championship quarterback Patrick Mahomes at #4 behind Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson and Aaron Donald. Many fans are dumbfounded by these results,..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 06:37Published
Colin Cowherd doesn't get Carson Wentz being left off NFL's Top 100 players [Video]

Colin Cowherd doesn't get Carson Wentz being left off NFL's Top 100 players

The NFL's Top 100 players is out, and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is nowhere on it. Colin Cowherd answers why he believes Wentz is one of the most undervalued players in the league,..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:12Published
Ryen Russillo: Carson Wentz deserves to be in the Top 100 NFL players [Video]

Ryen Russillo: Carson Wentz deserves to be in the Top 100 NFL players

Ryen Russillo joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Carson Wentz not making the top 100 NFL players list. Hear why Russillo believes that Wentz deserves to be on the list and receives unfair criticism due to..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:31Published