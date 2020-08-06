Bride in viral Beirut blast video is a Doctor from Troy now struggling to return home

Beirut explosion: Wedding photo shoot video captures blast: watch the video | Oneindia NewsVideo shows a bridal photoshoot which was interrupted by the massive explosion which tore through the Lebanese capital of Beirut. The video shows how the bride in her bridal wear is running around amid..
Bride in viral Beirut blast video is from metro DetroitBride in viral Beirut blast video is from metro Detroit
Beirut Explosion: Bride Taking Wedding Photos Escapes Blast (VIDEO)Beirut Explosion: Bride Taking Wedding Photos Escapes Blast (VIDEO)