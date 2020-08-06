Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bride Describes Moment Beirut Explosion Turned Wedding Photo Shoot Into Chaos
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:04s - Published
Bride Describes Moment Beirut Explosion Turned Wedding Photo Shoot Into Chaos

Bride Describes Moment Beirut Explosion Turned Wedding Photo Shoot Into Chaos

A smiling bride was in the middle of posing for wedding photos when was suddenly knocked over by the massive explosion in Beirut.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Beirut explosion: Wedding photo shoot video captures blast: watch the video | Oneindia News [Video]

Beirut explosion: Wedding photo shoot video captures blast: watch the video | Oneindia News

Video shows a bridal photoshoot which was interrupted by the massive explosion which tore through the Lebanese capital of Beirut. The video shows how the bride in her bridal wear is running around amid..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:04Published
Beirut: The bride being photographed as blast hit [Video]

Beirut: The bride being photographed as blast hit

Israa Seblani was posing for her wedding photographs when the huge explosion shook the nearby port area of Beirut.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:02Published
Beirut Explosion: Bride Taking Wedding Photos Escapes Blast (VIDEO) [Video]

Beirut Explosion: Bride Taking Wedding Photos Escapes Blast (VIDEO)

Beirut Explosion: Bride Taking Wedding Photos Escapes Blast (VIDEO)

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:03Published