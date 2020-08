New jobless claims decline nationwide and in Florida

Nationwide, nearly 1.2 million filed for benefits, the third straight week the number went down, but also the 20th straight week it was more than a million.

1-POINT-19 MILLION.

MEANTIME,CONTINUING CLAIMS ... OR THENUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE BEENCOLLECTING BENEFITS FOR TWOSTRAIGHT WEEKS OR MORE ...DROPPED BY 844-THOUSAND TO 1POINT-ONE-MILLIOCLAIMS IN FLORIDA WERE DOWN17-THOUSAND FROM THE PREVIOUWEEK.

TONIGHT WPTV NEWSCHANNELFIVE'S MATT SCZESNY TAKES ACLOSER LOOK AT WHY THERE'SSTILL SO MUCH UNCERTAINTABOUT THE FUTURE.<< 122555“ITTHAN FRUSTRATING AND ITS TAKINGA PHYSICAL TOLL” MARY DID NOTWANT TO REVEAL HER LAST NAME&UNEMPLOYED AND HAVING PROBLEMSWITH BENEFITSÃSHE WORRIESHER COUNTRY CLUB JOB MAY NOTCOME BACK FOR A WHILE.

122657“THEREREALLY?

NOTHING, THAT I KNOWOF, EVERYBODY IS FURLOUGHEAND LAID OFF.

THE LATEUNEMPLOYMENT NUMBERS DO SHOWLESS PEOPLE LOSING THEIR JOBSÃBUT NEW CLAIMS WERE STILLABOVE A MILLION FOR THE 20THSTRAIGHT WEEK.

644“WE MIGBE GETTING TO A BETTER PLACERIGHT NOW BE LOVELY IF WE CANGET BELOW A MILLION” MARKHAMRICKÃSENIOR ECONOMIST ATBANKRATE DOT COMÃSAYS ABOUTA THIRD OF THE JOBS LOSTNATIONWIDE HAVE COME BACK &BUT THERE IS STILL UNCERTAINÃESPECIALLY IN FLORIDA WHEREUNEMPLOYMENT HAS BEN MADEWORSE BY THE STRUGGLES WITHBENEFITS.

933“I SENSE FROMTHE BEGINNING WEHAVE TO SCRAP THE SYSTEM, ITSHELD TOGETHER WITH BAND AIDSAND RUBBER BANDS” 747“REALITY IS WETALKING ABOUT MILLIONS ANDMILLIONS OF JOBS THAT HAVEBEEN LOST AND THE PROBLEMWELEISURE AND HOSPITALITY HOTELSRESTAURANTS AND BARS HAVE BEENON THE LEADING EDGE OF THEPAIN OF THIS SOME OF THESEJOBS WILL GO AWAY FOREVER”CONGRESS IS STILL DEBATINGALONG PARTY LINES OVER A NEWBENEFITS PACKAGE FOR THEJOBLESSÃSOMETHING MARKHAMRICK SAYS IS ADDING URGENCYTO THE JOBLESS SITUATION.

INWPB, MS, WPTV NC5.