Exiled Saudi Intel Officer Accuses MBS Of Deploying Hit Squad To Kill Him
Former top Saudi intelligence official Dr. Saad Aljabri has charged the Saudi Crown Prince of ordering his assassination.

CNN reports Aljabri alleged in a legal complaint in DC District Court that an assassination squad traveled from Saudi Arabia to Canada to try to kill him.

Aljabri says the squad came after him just days after journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered by members of the same group.

He accuses the Kingdom's powerful crown prince and de facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS, of dispatching the hit team.

He claims he has refused repeated efforts by the Crown Prince to lure him back home or somewhere more accessible to the Saudis.

