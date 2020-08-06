Global  
 

KSP raises $16K for Special Olympics

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
KSP raises $16K for Special Olympics
story at 5:30p
Coronavirus made fundraising difficult... but k-s-p prevailed.

L3: abc 36 news white ksp raises more than $16,000 for special olympics cover the cruiser event they announced today they raised more than $16,000 for the special olympics.

They did it through their cover the crusier event, k-s-p posts across the state parked their cruises at designated locations and encouraged the public to cover their cruisers with custom stickers.

A minimum donation of $1 was requested to place a sticker on the cruiser, but kentuckians donated more than the minimum.

The 'cover the cruiser campaign was developed when the special olympics law enforcement torch run was canceled due to the covid-19




