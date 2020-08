Food truck tailgate to help small businesses in Delray Beach Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:37s - Published 3 weeks ago Food truck tailgate to help small businesses in Delray Beach New help is coming for small businesses in the form of a tailgating event this weekend. A supper club in Delray Beach that's dedicated to helping business owners rebound is behind the plan. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DEDICATED TO HELPING OWNERSREBOUND - IS BEHIND THE PLAN.WPTV SOUTH COUNTY REPORTERMIRANDA CHRISTIAN LOOKED ATTHE STEPS BEING TAKEN TO MAKSAFETY A PRIORITY.<< (NAT) THE BEAUTY BAZAAR HASBEEN INSIDE THE BIG APPLESHOPPING MALL FOR 18 YEARS.LIKE SO MANY OTHERS& SALESHAVE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-1917.18 SOME DAYS ARE BETTERTHAN OTHERS TO HELP BRING INMORE SHOPPERS- THE NEW YORKSTYLE SHOPPING CENTER ISHOSTING A FOOD TRUCK TAILGATEWITH THE SOCIALLY DISTANCEDSUPPER CLUB. 18.09 I AM VERYEXCITED 26.29 IT IS KIND OFMIRACULOUS WE CAN PULL OFF ONEOF THESE EVENTS AND DO ITSAFELY ANN RYAN IS AN ADMINFOR THE SUPPER CLUB FACEBOOKPAGE. SHE SAYS THE FIRSTTAILGATE LIKE THIS A FEW WEEKSAGO WAS A COMPLETE SUCCESS25.32 WE THINK WE HAD ABOUT400-500 PEOPLE THROUGHOUT THEDAY, AND IT WAS NEVER ALL ATONCE, EVERYONE HAD A MASK ON(STANDUP) MC: RYAN SAYS TOHELP PEOPLE MAINTAIN SOCIALDISTANCING THEY WILL MAKE USEOF THE ENTIRE PARKING LOT ANDSPACE EVERYBODY OUT 27.34 IFIT IS NOT TOO HOT BRING YOUROWN CHAIR AND HANG OUT BY YOURCAR RYAN SAYS THE SUPPER CLUBIS ALL ABOUT HELPING KEEP AREABUSINESSES ALIVE DURING THEPANDEMIC. 18.27 WE ARE LOOKINGFORWARD TO PEOPLE COMING ANDSEEING THE BIG APPLE IS HERE26.06 IT IS LIKE KILLING TWOBIRDS WITH ONE STONE, THEY CANCOME AND SUPPORT LOCAL FOODTRUCKS AND COME INSIDE ANDSUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES IFYOU'RE INTERESTED - EVENTDETAILS CAN BE FOUND ON WPTVDOT COM. IN DELRAY BEACH&MC&WPTV NC5.





