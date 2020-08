Here's a look at the latest Covid-19 cases in our state as of Thursday, August 6th.

Covid-19 Cases in Florida as of August 6

ACCORDING TO FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH.

THE STATE HAS OVER76 HUNDRED NEW POSITIVE CASESAND 120 DEATHS.

THAT BRINGS USTO A TOTAL OF OVER 510 THOUSANDCASES AND OVER 78 HUNDRED TOTALDEATHS.IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA, LEE COUNTYHAS OVER 16-THOUSAND CASES AND323 DEATHS.COLLIER- SURPASSED 10-THOUSANDCASES AND 130 DEATHS.CHARLOTTE- 21-HUNDRED CASES AND89 DEATHS.HENDRY- HAS 17-HUNDRED CASES AND37 DEATHS.

