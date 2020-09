Florida Atlantic University begins fall semester with limited number of students on campus

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:51s - Published 1 week ago

Florida Atlantic University is hoping to avoid what happened at other colleges, which were forced to move to virtual learning on a few days into the new school year after a surge in coronavirus cases.

OF STUDENTS BACK TO CAMPUS FORTHE FALL SEMESTER.

THIS COMESAS HUNDREDS OF COLLEGESTUDENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRYHAVE BEEN QUARANTINED SOMEEVEN MOVING TO VIRTUALLEARNING ONLY.

SOUTH COUNTYREPORTER MIRANDA CHRISTIANSPOKE WITH F-A-U AND STUDENTSABOUT THE SAFETY PROTOCOLS INPLACE HERE.<< PCK: (NAT) FLORIDA ATLANTICUNIVERSITY IN BOCA RATON LOOKSALMOST EMPTY WEDNESDAYAFTERNOON.

35.14 YES, FOR SUREFRESHMEN CHELSEA HODGES ANDMELISSA GONZALES ARE TWO OFTHE 31-HUNDRED STUDENTS LIVINGON CAMPUS THIS SEMESTER.

34.31THEY HAVE BEEN TELLING US TOWEAR OUR MASK 24/7 RULES INTHE DORMS ARE DIFFERENT THISYEAR.

ONE OF THE BIGGESTCHANGES IS NO GUESTS.

42.06THEY WANT US TO STAY CONTAINEDIN OUR OWN DORMS, SO WE CAN'TREALLY GO ANYWHERE OR OTHERDORM ROOMS ONLY 20-PERCENT OFCLASSES ARE BEING HELD INPERSON.

AND CLASS SIZES AREMAXED OUT AT 50 PEOPLE 4.59DEFINITELY FRESHMAN ALICE ASSICHOSE TO LIVE OFF- CAMPUS THISSEMESTER& BUT HAS HAD A FEWIN- PERSON CLASSES THIS WEEK.3.03 THERE WERE ONLY 10 PEOPLEIN MY CLASS 2.57 A PERSONSKIPS TWO DESKS AND THEN SKIPA WHOLE ROW 4.04 IT IS ABOUTKEEPING PEOPLE HEALTHY RIGHTNOW VICE PRESIDENT OFADMINISTRATIVE AFFAIRS STACYVOLNICK SAYS ANY ON-CAMPUSEVENTS MUST BE 10 PEOPLE ORLESS.

SO, ANY CLUBS OR F-A- UAFFILIATED GROUP MUST FOLLOWSTUDENT CODE.

5.40 WE ARETRYING TO HAVE AS MANY VIRTUALEVENTS AS WE CAN BUTOFF-CAMPUS PARTYING HAS BEENLINKED TO COVID-19 CASES ATCOLLEGES ACROSS THE U-S.VOLNICK SAYS THEY'VE PARTNEREDWITH POLICE TO HELP WITHENFORCEMENT AND WILL MAKECONTACT WITH STUDENTS WHO MAYBE PARTYING 3.44 OUR FIRST ANDFOREMOST INTERESTED IS MAKINGSURE EVERYONE IS HEALTHY, SOCAN WE INTERVIEW THOSESTUDENTS AND DO CONTRACTTRACING IF NECESSARY STUDENTSON CAMPUS SAY SO FAR EVERYONESEEMS TO BE FOLLOWING THERULES 38.04 HOPEFULLY IT LASTSLONG BECAUSE WE WANT TO STAYHERE IN BR MC WPTV NC5