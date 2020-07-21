British TV Host Took Own Life Upon Learning She'd Face Domestic Violence Charges

A British TV presenter took her own life after learning she was to be prosecuted for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend.

According to CNN, friends of Caroline Flack say she had believed the case would be dropped.

Coroner Mary Hassell said on Thursday that the way the case "played out in the national press" was 'incredibly difficult for her.'

Flack's assault on her boyfriend, 27-year-old Lewis Burton, took place when Burton was sleeping.

As host of 'Love Island' since its inception in 2015, Flack was one of Britain's most well-known celebrities.