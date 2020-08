Fight in Congress over economic stimulus bill Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:40s - Published 8 minutes ago Fight in Congress over economic stimulus bill It's been about a week since federal coronavirus aid for millions of American ran out, and there's still no coronavirus stimulus bill in sight. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FOR MILLIONS OF AMERICAN RANOUT, AND THERE'S STILL NOCORONVIRUS STIMULUS BILL INSIGHT.THE 600-DOLLAR WEEKLYSUPPLEMENTAL UNEMPLOYMENTBENEFIT LAPSED LAST FRIDAYBECAUSE CONGRESS CAN'TREACH A DEAL.CONGRESSIONAL LAWMAKERS AREWORKING ON A RELIEFMEASURE--BUT TALKS KEEP BREAKINGDOWN.WHITE HOUSE OFFICIALS ARESIGNALING A DEAL COULD BE DEADIFAN AGREEMENT IS NOT REACHED BYTHE END OF THE WEEK."NOW THAT THE SIX HUNDREDDOLLARSFROM THE CARERS ACT HAS ENDED. IAM JUSTS. I'M FRIGHTENED."THE PRESIDENT HAS SAID IFCONGRESS CAN'T GET IT DONE,HE'LL TAKE SOME FORM OFEXECUTIVE ACTION.HERE'S 23ABC'S METEOROLOGIST





