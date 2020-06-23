Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Students return to St. Patrick Catholic High School
Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
Students return to St. Patrick Catholic High School

Students return to St. Patrick Catholic High School

Students returned to school at St.

Patrick Catholic High School today with visible reminders of the new normal kids will experience while attending classes.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Students returned to school at- st.

Patrick catholic- high school today with visible- reminders of the new- normal kids will experience - while attending classes.- news 25's grant chighizola has- reactions from students and - staff on day number one.- - new safety measures are - visible as soon as you walk - through the doors of st.- patrick catholic high school, - - - - but they haven't stopped anyone- from expressing their excitment- over the new school year.

- sot-dale edwardson: student bod- president - "i was antsy to get back and i- was really curious to see how - everything was going- to work out, so yeah, i was ver- excited."

- sot-gabriella persing: st.- patrick senior- "i think we're all just so happ- to be back that whatever we nee- to do to be here, - we're so much more than willing- to do."

- as part of the school's 'sp - shield' plan, there are hand- sanitizer stations at each- classroom and limits on - bathroom capacity.

Students als- will have lunch - delivered to them and eat in- clasrooms.- standup - "one of the biggest changes for- the school year is that student- now walk to class in- one direction, instead of two."- school leaders are making sure- students can continue their - faith development during this - time through a- modified weekly mass.

- sot-dr. matt buckley: principal- "so we'll have a priest - celebrate mass in the chapel- here on campus, and we will - live stream that to each- classroom, and then we'll have- communion brought to- each classroom so that all of - our students can participate in- the holy sacrament."- following days of preparation,- st.

Patrick teachers say the- first day bak was a smooth- experience.

- sot-vickie gryder: technology - foundations - teacher - "we were able to go into the- classroom, know what was- expected, and make- sure that the kids understand - the expectations, as the year - goes through."- with an unprecedented journey - ahead, the fighting irish - are focusing on becoming closer- as a student body from a safe - distance.

- sot-gabriella persing - "you're so much more excited to- see the people you maybe weren'- as close to - before, and so everyone becomes- kind of closer because you're - all having to - deal with the same thing."- in biloxi, grant chighizola,-




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Serra Catholic High School Resuming Classes In The Fall [Video]

Serra Catholic High School Resuming Classes In The Fall

Serra Catholic High School released its plan to bring students back to the classroom this fall.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:24Published
Louisville high school students recognized for achievements [Video]

Louisville high school students recognized for achievements

Mayor Greg Fischer honored 49 public, private and Catholic school students from Louisville on Monday, presenting them with the annual Kentucky Lottery Outstanding High School Senior Award.

Credit: WLKYPublished