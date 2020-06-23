Students return to St. Patrick Catholic High School

Students returned to school at- st.

Patrick catholic- high school today with visible- reminders of the new- normal kids will experience - while attending classes.- news 25's grant chighizola has- reactions from students and - staff on day number one.- - new safety measures are - visible as soon as you walk - through the doors of st.- patrick catholic high school, - - - - but they haven't stopped anyone- from expressing their excitment- over the new school year.

- sot-dale edwardson: student bod- president - "i was antsy to get back and i- was really curious to see how - everything was going- to work out, so yeah, i was ver- excited."

- sot-gabriella persing: st.- patrick senior- "i think we're all just so happ- to be back that whatever we nee- to do to be here, - we're so much more than willing- to do."

- as part of the school's 'sp - shield' plan, there are hand- sanitizer stations at each- classroom and limits on - bathroom capacity.

Students als- will have lunch - delivered to them and eat in- clasrooms.- standup - "one of the biggest changes for- the school year is that student- now walk to class in- one direction, instead of two."- school leaders are making sure- students can continue their - faith development during this - time through a- modified weekly mass.

- sot-dr. matt buckley: principal- "so we'll have a priest - celebrate mass in the chapel- here on campus, and we will - live stream that to each- classroom, and then we'll have- communion brought to- each classroom so that all of - our students can participate in- the holy sacrament."- following days of preparation,- st.

Patrick teachers say the- first day bak was a smooth- experience.

- sot-vickie gryder: technology - foundations - teacher - "we were able to go into the- classroom, know what was- expected, and make- sure that the kids understand - the expectations, as the year - goes through."- with an unprecedented journey - ahead, the fighting irish - are focusing on becoming closer- as a student body from a safe - distance.

- sot-gabriella persing - "you're so much more excited to- see the people you maybe weren'- as close to - before, and so everyone becomes- kind of closer because you're - all having to - deal with the same thing."- in biloxi, grant chighizola,-