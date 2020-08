New study from Kansas State University researchers shows potential COVID-19 treatment Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:24s - Published 5 minutes ago A therapeutic COVID-19 treatment is in the works at K-State 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FINDING WAYS TO TREATCOVID-19 IS THE MAINPRIORITY FOR MANYRESEARCHERS.NOW SOME AT K-STATESAY -- THEY MIGHT BE ONTHE RIGHT TRACK.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER AARON LADDSHOWS US THEGROUNDBREAKING WORK-- THEY'VE ACHIEVED.PROGRESS TOWARDS ACORONAVIRUS TREATMENT-- CONTINUES TO PUSHFORWARD IN THESUNFLOWER STATE.JUST FIVE MONTHS AFTERPARTNERING WITH A U.S.BASED BIOTECH COMPANY-- A GROUP OFRESEARCHERS FROM K-STATE BELIEVE THEY'VEFOUND A POSSIBLETHERAPEUTIC TREATMENTFOR COVID-19.DR. KYEONG-OK CHANG //VIROLOGIST, K-STATE COLLEGEOF VETERINARY MEDICINE"Once you see the compoundis potent in animal matterthen, you have the confidencethat it would be potent inhumans."PUBLISHED JUST THISWEEK --- THE GROUP'SCOMPOUND BLOCKEDCORONAVIRUSREPLICATION ANDSURVIVAL IN TESTS WITHMICE.DR. KYEONG-OK CHANG //VIROLOGIST, K-STATE COLLEGEOF VETERINARY MEDICINE"Now"It's beyond the academicsetting."THE NEXT STEP -- DR.CHANG SAYS, DOUBLE ANDTRIPLE CHECKING THETREATMENT HIS GROUPHELPED CREATE, IS SAFETO USE IN HUMANS.DR. KYEONG-OK CHANG //VIROLOGIST, K-STATE COLLEGEOF VETERINARY MEDICINE"They find that they are safeand they can produce largeamounts and then probablythey will talk with the FDA."...A PROCESS HE SAYS ISYEARS IN THE MAKING.DR. KYEONG-OK CHANG //VIROLOGIST, K-STATE COLLEGEOF VETERINARY MEDICINE"That's the kind of dream forany researchers like us."DR. KYEONG-OK CHANG //VIROLOGIST, K-STATE COLLEGEOF VETERINARY MEDICINE"It's very rewarding actually,tosee we are able to producethis kind of result so far."IN KANSAS CITY, AARON