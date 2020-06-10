DMK leaders pay tribute to M Karunanidhi on his 2nd death anniversary

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders paid tribute to former chief minister M Karunanidhi on his second death anniversary on August 07.

DMK president MK Stalin paid homage to Karunanidhi.

Party's MP Kanimozhi along with other leaders also paid tribute to the former Tamil Nadu chief minister.

M Karunanidhi had the longest tenure as chief minister of Tamil Nadu and had served for almost two decades over five terms between 1969 and 2011.