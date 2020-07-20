'Absurd', 'obsessed': India slams Pakistan over map claiming Gujarat, J&K parts

He added that the map proves that Pakistan wants to capture more and more territory by using cross border terrorism.
He also lashed out at the Pakistan government's handling of the Kulbhushan Jadhav case saying that Islamabad has not yet reached out to India over the high court decision to inform India to appoint a lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav.
He added that Pakistan must address basic issues of effective review and adherence to the International Court of Justice verdict on the matter and provide unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional access to Jadhav.
Pakistan claims that Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan in 2016 on charges of espionage.
India has rejected Pakistan's allegations and said he was kidnapped from the Iranian port of Chabahar.
Jadhav had been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in early 2017.Watch the full video for all the details.
Days after a massive blast ripped through the Lebanese capital of Beirut killing over 130 people, India has said that it has sought assessment of damage from the Lebanese government. No Indian casualty has been reported so far while five Indian nationals have suffered minor injuries. MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the Indian embassy is in touch with various associations to provide any aid needed. 'We have sought an assessment on damage from Lebanon. On its basis we will decide the nature of assistance that we will extend to them,' MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivatsava said. Tuesday's blast is believed to have been caused when a fire touched off a stockpile of 2,750 tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate that authorities left sitting in a warehouse for years. The explosion damaged half of Beirut's buildings and roughly 300,000 people have been made homeless, city's governor Marwan Abboud has said. Mobile cameras had captured a huge shockwave ripping through the city on Tuesday. Watch the full video for all the details.
From Covid patients dying in Ahmedabad to AAP government sending a proposal to L-G, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic. In Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, eight Covid-19 patients were killed in a fire an ICU ward of a hospital. Ambulances and fire engines were rushed to the spot, a probe in the incident was ordered. CPI (M) leader Shyamlal Chakraborty, who was being treated after he tested positive for Covid-19, died on Thursday. The leader had served three terms as transport minister in Bengal. Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co. shares surged 80% after China’s drug controller approved clinical trials for Covid vaccine. Zhifei chairman Jiang Rensheng became the fastest growing fortune among the world’s 500 wealthiest people. US top health expert Anthony Fauci expects tens of millions of vaccines for Covid-19 by early 2021. Fauci said there could be a billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021. India’s Covid-19 cases tally nears 2 million cases with recovery rate improving to 67.62%. Watch the full video for more details.
A massive fire broke out at a COVID care hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on August 06. Around eight people lost their lives, including five men and three women in the fire incident at Shrey Hospital. One paramedic also received burn injuries. Reportedly, the fire occurred due to a short circuit in ICU of the fourth floor of hospital. An inquiry into the matter is underway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of the deceased. Rs 50,000 to be given to those injured due to the fire. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 4 lakhs each to the families of the eight victims who died in the fire at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad. The CMO added that Rs 50,000 would be given to those injured in the incident. Earlier today as per Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, Gujarat Chief Minister has ordered a probe in the incident. "CM Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe in the incident of fire at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad. Sangeeta Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) will be leading the probe. The CM has ordered for a report within 3 days."
The Baloch Republican Party (BRP) held a protest demonstration in Hannover city of Germany against recent brutal killings of five abducted Bugti tribesmen by the Punjab Police in Rajanpur, some 400 kms from Lahore. BRP Germany Chapter organised the rally and protested to highlight Pakistan Authority crime against the Baloch. They also launched a social media campaign titled #justiceforbalochpeople. They raised the slogans 'Justice for Baloch people'. BRP Germany President Jawad Baloch during his speech appealed to the human rights institutions to take notice of the killing of abducted tribal Baloch. The Baloch activists said that these Baloch were abducted from different places and were killed in fake encounter in Rajanpur on July 31. The victims were identified as Ghulam Hussain Bugti, Ramzan Bugti, Master Ali Bugti and two others. Punjab Police claimed they belonged to outlawed Balochistan Republic Army (BLA). A large number of Baloch, including political activists, journalists and other intellectuals are victims of enforced disappearance in Balochistan province. The Baloch claimed that they were abducted by secret agencies, the ISI and MI, and many of them are languishing in isolated detention centres. The security forces kill many of them and throw their mutilated bodies in isolated places, claims the Baloch political parties.
A massive protest was organised by Bramsh Solidarity Committee on July 19 against the killings of baloch women in Balochistan at the hands of death squads and Pakistani paramilitary forces in Balochistan province of Pakistan. The protesters raised slogans against the ever increasing human rights violation in Balochistan and against the Harnai incident where Pakistan Army killed the family of Qaisar Chalgarri including his 9-year-old daughter Naz Bibi. A large number of political activists, intellectuals, women and children in Balochistan province are victims of enforced disappearances by the security agencies. A large number of Baloch, who have taken asylum in Europe and other parts of the world, continue to hold protests to raise the support of international community and pressurise Pakistan and its security agencies to stop human rights violations in Balochistan. Leader of Balochistan Raji Zrumbesh, Abdullah Baloch said, "Pakistan unleashed its death squads to create havoc and terror in Balochistan. They want to frighten the whole Baloch community by killing innocent Baloch women and attacking houses so people feel insecure."
