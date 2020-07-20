Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Absurd', 'obsessed': India slams Pakistan over map claiming Gujarat, J&K parts
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:15s - Published
'Absurd', 'obsessed': India slams Pakistan over map claiming Gujarat, J&K parts

'Absurd', 'obsessed': India slams Pakistan over map claiming Gujarat, J&K parts

India launched a stinging attack on the Pakistan government over its new political map.

Ministry of External Affairs SPokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the claims made by Pakistan are absurd and have no credibility whatsoever.

He added that the map proves that Pakistan wants to capture more and more territory by using cross border terrorism.

He also lashed out at the Pakistan government's handling of the Kulbhushan Jadhav case saying that Islamabad has not yet reached out to India over the high court decision to inform India to appoint a lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav.

He added that Pakistan must address basic issues of effective review and adherence to the International Court of Justice verdict on the matter and provide unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional access to Jadhav.

Pakistan claims that Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan in 2016 on charges of espionage.

India has rejected Pakistan's allegations and said he was kidnapped from the Iranian port of Chabahar.

Jadhav had been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in early 2017.Watch the full video for all the details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Anurag Srivastava Indian diplomat

Beirut blast: India to provide help, govt has sought damage assessment [Video]

Beirut blast: India to provide help, govt has sought damage assessment

Days after a massive blast ripped through the Lebanese capital of Beirut killing over 130 people, India has said that it has sought assessment of damage from the Lebanese government. No Indian casualty has been reported so far while five Indian nationals have suffered minor injuries. MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the Indian embassy is in touch with various associations to provide any aid needed. 'We have sought an assessment on damage from Lebanon. On its basis we will decide the nature of assistance that we will extend to them,' MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivatsava said. Tuesday's blast is believed to have been caused when a fire touched off a stockpile of 2,750 tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate that authorities left sitting in a warehouse for years. The explosion damaged half of Beirut's buildings and roughly 300,000 people have been made homeless, city's governor Marwan Abboud has said. Mobile cameras had captured a huge shockwave ripping through the city on Tuesday. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:44Published
Beirut blast: 5 Indians suffered minor injuries, says MEA [Video]

Beirut blast: 5 Indians suffered minor injuries, says MEA

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on August 06 said that five Indians suffered minor injuries in Beirut blast. He said, "We have sought an assessment on damage from Lebanon, on its basis we will decide the nature of assistance that we will extend to them. There have been no reported casualties among Indians, only 5 minor injuries."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:08Published
MEA calls Pakistan's 'new map' absurd [Video]

MEA calls Pakistan's 'new map' absurd

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on August 06 cleared India's stand on Pakistan's 'new map' that claims Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and parts of western Gujarat. He said, "This type of absurd claims shows that Pakistan wants to take control of more areas by using cross border terrorism."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:00Published
'Haven't received any communication from Pak': MEA on Kulbhushan Jadhav case [Video]

'Haven't received any communication from Pak': MEA on Kulbhushan Jadhav case

"Haven't received any communication from Pakistan Government in this regard", said Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on August 06 on being asked if Pakistan has reached out to India after Islamabad Court ordered that Indian officials should be given chance to give their stance while hearing petition on appointing lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published

Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

‘Only 200 terrorists active in Valley now’

 Sustained counter-terror operations in Kashmir hinterland coupled with strengthening of the J&K border grid to prevent Pakistan from pushing in terrorists, has..
IndiaTimes

Don’t incite communal strife, India tells Pak

 After a press statement by Pakistan criticising construction of the Ram temple, India on Thursday warned Islamabad against communal incitement. The government..
IndiaTimes

China tries raising Kashmir in UNSC, gets no support

 On the first anniversary of India’s revocation of the special status of J&K, China tried to initiate a discussion in the UN Security Council (UNSC) on the..
IndiaTimes

England v Pakistan: Shan Masood century inspires tourists

 England are already facing defeat in the first Test after a Shan Masood-inspired Pakistan dominate the second day at Emirates Old Trafford.
BBC News

Kulbhushan Jadhav Indian national in Pakistani custody

Pakistan claims it asked India to appoint counsel for Kulbhushan Jadhav

 Pakistan on Thursday claimed that it has asked India through diplomatic channels to appoint a counsel for death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav, but New Delhi..
IndiaTimes

Have not received any communication from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case: MEA

 "We have not received any communication from Pakistan in this regard," external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at an online media briefing...
IndiaTimes

Gujarat Gujarat State in western India

Covid update: Patients killed in Gujarat; Fauci on vaccine; AAP’s 3rd proposal [Video]

Covid update: Patients killed in Gujarat; Fauci on vaccine; AAP’s 3rd proposal

From Covid patients dying in Ahmedabad to AAP government sending a proposal to L-G, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic. In Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, eight Covid-19 patients were killed in a fire an ICU ward of a hospital. Ambulances and fire engines were rushed to the spot, a probe in the incident was ordered. CPI (M) leader Shyamlal Chakraborty, who was being treated after he tested positive for Covid-19, died on Thursday. The leader had served three terms as transport minister in Bengal. Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co. shares surged 80% after China’s drug controller approved clinical trials for Covid vaccine. Zhifei chairman Jiang Rensheng became the fastest growing fortune among the world’s 500 wealthiest people. US top health expert Anthony Fauci expects tens of millions of vaccines for Covid-19 by early 2021. Fauci said there could be a billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021. India’s Covid-19 cases tally nears 2 million cases with recovery rate improving to 67.62%. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:49Published
PM Modi, Gujarat CM announce ex-gratia for Ahmedabad hospital fire victims [Video]

PM Modi, Gujarat CM announce ex-gratia for Ahmedabad hospital fire victims

A massive fire broke out at a COVID care hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on August 06. Around eight people lost their lives, including five men and three women in the fire incident at Shrey Hospital. One paramedic also received burn injuries. Reportedly, the fire occurred due to a short circuit in ICU of the fourth floor of hospital. An inquiry into the matter is underway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of the deceased. Rs 50,000 to be given to those injured due to the fire. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 4 lakhs each to the families of the eight victims who died in the fire at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad. The CMO added that Rs 50,000 would be given to those injured in the incident. Earlier today as per Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, Gujarat Chief Minister has ordered a probe in the incident. "CM Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe in the incident of fire at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad. Sangeeta Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) will be leading the probe. The CM has ordered for a report within 3 days."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published

Ministry of External Affairs (India) Ministry of External Affairs (India) government ministry of India


Islamabad Islamabad Capital of Pakistan

Pakistan slams construction of Ram Mandir on Babri Masjid’s site

 ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday reiterated its strong condemnation of the construction of ‘Ram Mandir’ on the site where historic Babri Masjid stood for..
WorldNews

Balochistan, Pakistan Balochistan, Pakistan Province of Pakistan

Baloch activists hold anti-Pak protest for human rights violations in Balochistan [Video]

Baloch activists hold anti-Pak protest for human rights violations in Balochistan

The Baloch Republican Party (BRP) held a protest demonstration in Hannover city of Germany against recent brutal killings of five abducted Bugti tribesmen by the Punjab Police in Rajanpur, some 400 kms from Lahore. BRP Germany Chapter organised the rally and protested to highlight Pakistan Authority crime against the Baloch. They also launched a social media campaign titled #justiceforbalochpeople. They raised the slogans 'Justice for Baloch people'. BRP Germany President Jawad Baloch during his speech appealed to the human rights institutions to take notice of the killing of abducted tribal Baloch. The Baloch activists said that these Baloch were abducted from different places and were killed in fake encounter in Rajanpur on July 31. The victims were identified as Ghulam Hussain Bugti, Ramzan Bugti, Master Ali Bugti and two others. Punjab Police claimed they belonged to outlawed Balochistan Republic Army (BLA). A large number of Baloch, including political activists, journalists and other intellectuals are victims of enforced disappearance in Balochistan province. The Baloch claimed that they were abducted by secret agencies, the ISI and MI, and many of them are languishing in isolated detention centres. The security forces kill many of them and throw their mutilated bodies in isolated places, claims the Baloch political parties.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:24Published
Anti-Pakistan protest in London demands justice for Baloch community [Video]

Anti-Pakistan protest in London demands justice for Baloch community

A massive protest was organised by Bramsh Solidarity Committee on July 19 against the killings of baloch women in Balochistan at the hands of death squads and Pakistani paramilitary forces in Balochistan province of Pakistan. The protesters raised slogans against the ever increasing human rights violation in Balochistan and against the Harnai incident where Pakistan Army killed the family of Qaisar Chalgarri including his 9-year-old daughter Naz Bibi. A large number of political activists, intellectuals, women and children in Balochistan province are victims of enforced disappearances by the security agencies. A large number of Baloch, who have taken asylum in Europe and other parts of the world, continue to hold protests to raise the support of international community and pressurise Pakistan and its security agencies to stop human rights violations in Balochistan. Leader of Balochistan Raji Zrumbesh, Abdullah Baloch said, "Pakistan unleashed its death squads to create havoc and terror in Balochistan. They want to frighten the whole Baloch community by killing innocent Baloch women and attacking houses so people feel insecure."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:30Published

Chabahar Chabahar City in Sistan and Baluchestan, Iran

India orders more Chabahar equipment
IndiaTimes

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

India slams Pakistan's new map, calls it 'obsession with territorial aggrandisement'

* *India on Tuesday slammed *Pakistan*, saying it is obsessed with territorial aggrandisement after...
Mid-Day - Published

Pakistan map claims J&K, Ladakh, parts of Gujarat; India calls it ‘political absurdity’

Seeking to raise the ante on the first anniversary of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special...
IndiaTimes - Published

'Political absurdity': India on Pak's new map

In a provocative move, Pakistan on Tuesday unveiled its “new political map” showing the entire...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Sushant death probe: CBI registers FIR against Rhea, others | Oneindia News [Video]

Sushant death probe: CBI registers FIR against Rhea, others | Oneindia News

India refuses to withdraw further in Pangong Tso, rebuffs China; Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal 'shaken to the core' by of 12-year-old; Chennai customs auctions ammonium nitrate amid blast fears sparked by..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:00Published
RBI: Repo rate unchanged at 4%, Reverse Repo Rate unchanged at 3.3% | Oneindia News [Video]

RBI: Repo rate unchanged at 4%, Reverse Repo Rate unchanged at 3.3% | Oneindia News

The Reserve Bank of India left the repo rate unchanged at four per cent after the meeting of its six-member Monetary Policy Committee. The reverse repo rate was also kept unchanged at 3.3 per cent. The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:25Published
Pakistan PM reiterates support for Kashmiri self-determination [Video]

Pakistan PM reiterates support for Kashmiri self-determination

Imran Khan terms India's revocation of Kashmir's autonomy as 'illegal and unilateral'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:46Published