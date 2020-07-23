Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Look back at Charlize Theron’s glamorous Oscar gowns over 20 years
Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Look back at Charlize Theron’s glamorous Oscar gowns over 20 years
Did you know Charlize Theron has been an Academy Awards regular since 2000?!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Charlize Theron won't be able to live with anyone again [Video]

Charlize Theron won't be able to live with anyone again

Single Charlize Theron isn't sure if she'll "ever be able to live" with somebody again.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:39Published
Charlize Theron blasts 'insulting' experience during 'The Italian Job' [Video]

Charlize Theron blasts 'insulting' experience during 'The Italian Job'

Charlize Theron has blasted the "insulting" and sexist attitudes she experienced on 'The Italian Job', where she was told to undergo six weeks more training than her male co-stars.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:36Published
Charlize Theron hints at sequel to 'The Old Guard' [Video]

Charlize Theron hints at sequel to 'The Old Guard'

Charlize Theron has teased fans of 'The Old Guard' with the possibility of a sequel.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published