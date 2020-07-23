Look back at Charlize Theron’s glamorous Oscar gowns over 20 years

Charlize Theron won't be able to live with anyone again



Single Charlize Theron isn't sure if she'll "ever be able to live" with somebody again. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:39 Published 5 days ago

Charlize Theron blasts 'insulting' experience during 'The Italian Job'



Charlize Theron has blasted the "insulting" and sexist attitudes she experienced on 'The Italian Job', where she was told to undergo six weeks more training than her male co-stars. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:36 Published 2 weeks ago