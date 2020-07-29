The new Ford Focus ST Interior Design

Ford revealed the all-new Focus ST – developed by Ford Performance to deliver nimble hot-hatchback thrills in a stylish, comfortable and practical family car.

The all-new Focus ST builds on the class-leading driving dynamics of the fourth generation Focus in five-door hatch and estate body styles.

Ford’s new C2 architecture is enhanced with unique suspension, braking and powertrain configurations for the most responsive and agile Focus ST driving experience ever – on road and track.

A new engine line-up creates up to 12 per cent more power and 17 per cent more torque compared with the previous generation Focus ST.

Ford’s 280PS 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol engine and 190PS 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine* both deliver a broad spread of power and torque across the rev-range.

Ford’s first application of an electronic limited-slip differential (eLSD) for a front-wheel drive vehicle further enhances the cornering and stability of new Focus ST, sharpening responses to changing grip levels and driver inputs using computer-controlled pre-emptive actuation.