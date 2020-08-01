Face covering enforcement, public reacts

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 1 week ago

Chico city council laid the groundwork for possible fines in the city when it comes to enforcing future COVID-19 guidelines.

But first - new tonight - two days after the chico city council voted to lay the foundation for future face covering enforcement.

Action news now reporter esteban reynoso is live in chico.

Esteban, you spoke with people, how do they feel if the city decides to fine those that do not where a mask where they're mandatory?

There are people on both sides of the ruling when it comes to chico enforcing face coverings.

Right now the enforcement is for all public spaces where social distancing is not possible, you are required to wear a mask.

At the last city council meeting, a ruling was approved to fine businesses that are not following the state mandate, and this ruling could also be used as a framework when it comes to the city enforcing any other covid-19 related guidelines.

$100 dollars for the first offense, $200 for the next and $500 for the third and anymore after that.

Some think that masks should be worn everywhere and a fine would help the city, while others think they should be worn only in certain places.

"i'd rather us not have to be forced to wear them while we're out here.

I can understand while we're going to hospitals and clinics we need to wear them.

Keep the masks to hospitals and clinics in my opinion."

"it doesn't bother me especially if this is what's gonna help others that are more vulnerable to what's going on so.

I think they should crack down, it's important.

Quite frankly i would love for this to make some progression, so if wearing the mask is going to do that, i'm all for it."

I spoke with the city today and they told me the state mask mandate requires that masks should be worn at all times when indoors.

A lot of businesses in chico have taken it upon themselves to enforce face coverings or masks when entering their stores.

If the city decides to enforce face coverings, and you're caught without one, that could mean money out of your pocket.

Live in chico, esteban reynoso action news now coverage you can count on.

More than a dozen cities in california have already implemented fines to people who are not wearing face coverings.

Fines in those cities range anywhere from $100 dollars up to $2,000 dollars.