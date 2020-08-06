Global  
 

Coroner: Flack took own life over trial
Caroline Flack took her own life after finding out she was definitely going to be prosecuted for assault, a coroner has concluded.

Caroline Flack inquest: Presenter took own life while facing trial

The ex-Love Island and X Factor host was found dead at her London home in February.
Caroline Flack's Death Ruled As Suicide As Inquest Reaches Conclusion

Caroline Flack's Death Ruled As Suicide As Inquest Reaches Conclusion Caroline Flack’s death has been ruled as a suicide, following an inquest. The Love Island presenter...
British TV Host Took Own Life Upon Learning She'd Face Domestic Violence Charges [Video]

British TV Host Took Own Life Upon Learning She'd Face Domestic Violence Charges

A British TV presenter took her own life after learning she was to be prosecuted for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend. According to CNN, friends of Caroline Flack say she had believed the case would..

Caroline Flack inquest rules presenter intended to take own life [Video]

A coroner has ruled that television presenter Caroline Flack killed herself athome after discovering she was definitely going to be prosecuted for allegedlyassaulting her boyfriend. The Love Island..

