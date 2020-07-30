President Trump denies involvement in Kanye West's rival election campaign

|
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump orders bans on China's TikTok, WeChat
Biden launches new ad aimed at black AmericansDETROIT (AP): Joe Biden’s Democratic presidential campaign has launched a new national ad focused on black Americans, urging them to stand up to President..
WorldNews
Trump executive order seeks to ban TikTok, WeChat 'transactions' in 45 daysA week ago Donald Trump said that he could and would ban the video sharing app TikTok, and on Thursday night he issued an executive order to block..
WorldNews
Virus relief deal talks on brink of collapseTalks on vital COVID-19 rescue money are close to collapse after a meeting in the Capitol generated lots of recriminations but little progress. White House..
USATODAY.com
Kanye West American rapper and record producer
Wisconsin Official Blasts Republican for Working with Kanye to Steal Votes from BidenA Milwaukee Councilman is slamming Republicans for what he believes is a trick to lure black voters in Wisconsin to cast their ballots for Kanye West and steal..
TMZ.com
Kim Kardashian settles lawsuit with photographer over Instagram snap
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Put Politics Out of Bounds During VacationKim Kardashian and Kanye West have lots to discuss during their tropical island getaway geared at trying to save their marriage, but one topic is off the table..
TMZ.com
Kanye West Wants Exclusive Rights to Call Dome Shelters '2020Vision'Kanye West's egalitarian community is being resurrected -- or so it seems, 'cause the guy wants to lock up the rights on a name for it ... which is in line with..
TMZ.com
