Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kanye West Still Pushing Ahead With Presidential Bid

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Kanye West Still Pushing Ahead With Presidential Bid

Kanye West Still Pushing Ahead With Presidential Bid

Kanye West still insists he's running for President.

West is on the ballot in Minnesota and Tennessee.

He just missed the filing deadline in Wisconsin.

In Missouri, his petition lacked more than 3,400 valid signatures.

CNN reports he's gone to court in a last-ditch attempt to get on the ballot in the swing state of Ohio.

West has missed the first deadline to tell federal regulators how he's using campaign money and has only hit the campaign trail for a rally once.

But, West hasn't given up.

He is still trying to get signatures in Arizona and going to court to get on the ballot in dozens of other states.

His campaign has been hounded by repeated questions about the campaign's tactics, his mental health his motives.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Lawsuit filed in bid to keep Kanye West off Virginia US presidential ballot

A law firm with ties to prominent Democrats has filed a lawsuit attempting to keep rapper Kanye West...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Kanye West denies claims Republican Party is paying him to run for president

Kanye West has denied claims the Republican Party is paying him to run for president as a distraction...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz


Kanye West Sues to Be Listed on West Virginia Ballot

Rapper Kanye West has sued the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office after being told his bid to...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Kanye West Still Pushing Ahead With Presidential Bid: https://t.co/IBnJ7yG0ts #DonaldTrump 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Highlights from Night 4 of the Republican National Convention [Video]

Highlights from Night 4 of the Republican National Convention

Trump formally accepted the Republican presidential nomination on Thursday as he prepares for the stretch run of his re-election bid.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:48Published
Kanye West sues Ohio Election Chief over Presidential Ballot removal [Video]

Kanye West sues Ohio Election Chief over Presidential Ballot removal

Kanye West is taking drastic steps to be placed on Ohio’s presidential ballot this November.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published
Kanye West fails to get on presidential ballot in Wyoming [Video]

Kanye West fails to get on presidential ballot in Wyoming

Kanye West has failed to get on the ballot for the U.S. presidential election in his adopted home state of Wyoming.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published