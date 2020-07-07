Ricky Gervais & Dame Judi Dench demanding end to animal cruelty in new viral video

Ricky Gervais and Dame Judi Dench are demanding an end to animal mistreatment in a star-studded new Animals Asia video.

Billie Eilish to guest on new The Office podcast Billie Eilish will join Ricky Gervais, Steve Carell, and John Krasinki on a new Spotify podcast about iconic U.S. TV comedy The Office

Ricky Gervais slams the Kardashians for sponsored social media posts Ricky Gervais has slammed the Kardashians for promoting "embarrassing" products on social media.

Ricky Gervais wants lions to eat his corpse Comedy star Ricky Gervais has revealed that he wants lions to eat his body after he dies.

THR's Full, Uncensored Comedy Actors Roundtable With Kenan Thompson, Ricky Gervais, Kumail Nanjiani, Ramy Youssef and Dan Levy Kenan Thompson, Ricky Gervais, Kumail Nanjiani, Ramy Youssef and Dan Levy joined The Hollywood Reporter to talk about their respected TV comedy shows.