Facebook work from home | Remote-working extended till July 2021

In a big change spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, Facebook said it will allow its employees to work from home till July 2021.

The social media giant will also give its staff $1,000 for home office needs.

Facebook is not the first tech giant to announce such changes.

Is home the new office for all companies?

