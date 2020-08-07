Tell It To The Bees Movie (2018) - Anna Paquin, Holliday Grainger, Gregor Selkirk

Tell It To The Bees Movie Trailer HD (2018) -Plot synopsis: Dr. Jean Markham returns to the town she left as a teenager to take over her late father’s medical practice.

When a school-yard scuffle lands Charlie in her office, she invites him to visit the hives in her garden.

The new friendship between the boy and the bee keeper brings his mother, Lydia into Jean’s world.

In the sanctuary of the doctor’s house, the two women find themselves drawn to one another in a way that Jean recognizes and fears, and Lydia could never have expected.

But, in 1950’s small-town Britain, their new secret can’t stay hidden forever.

Based on the novel by Fiona Shaw.

Plot synopsis: In 1950s small town Britain, a doctor develops a relationship with her young patient's mother.

Director: Annabel Jankel Writers: Henrietta Ashworth, Jessica Ashworth, Fiona Shaw Stars: Billy Boyd, Gregor Selkirk, Anna Paquin