Beirut: Hashtag 'hang them' trends online as anger grows at authorities over blast
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:35s
Beirut: Hashtag 'hang them' trends online as anger grows at authorities over blast

Beirut: Hashtag 'hang them' trends online as anger grows at authorities over blast

Anger is growing in Beirut after the deadly explosion in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday.

George & Amal Clooney dig deep to help those shaken by Beirut explosion [Video]

George & Amal Clooney dig deep to help those shaken by Beirut explosion

George Clooney and his wife, Amal, have donated $100,000 dollars to aid the relief effort following a city-shaking explosion in Beirut, Lebanon this week

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44
“Hell on Earth”: British survivor of Beirut blast tells story [Video]

"Hell on Earth": British survivor of Beirut blast tells story

British teenager Jack Kemp has described his experience of living through theexplosion that rocked Beirut. His family home is under a mile from the blastsite and they felt the full force of the explosion. The blast, believed tohave been caused by an explosive chemical, killed almost 150 people andinjured 5,000 others. Jack and his parents survived, and are now graduallyfixing the damage done to their home. The disaster came at a time when thecountry was already engulfed in a currency crisis and fighting the coronaviruspandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:21

Woman gives birth amid Beirut blast chaos

 A woman gave birth to a boy in near darkness at a hospital in Beirut, Lebanon hospital moments after an explosion rocked the city on August 4.
USATODAY.com

Anti-government protests break out in Beirut after deadly blasts

 Law enforcement fires teargas at dozens of demonstrators calling for the resignation of Lebanon's political elite.
CBS News

Beirut blast: India to provide help, govt has sought damage assessment [Video]

Beirut blast: India to provide help, govt has sought damage assessment

Days after a massive blast ripped through the Lebanese capital of Beirut killing over 130 people, India has said that it has sought assessment of damage from the Lebanese government. No Indian casualty..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:44
Civilians take to the streets to clear destruction left by Beirut blast [Video]

Civilians take to the streets to clear destruction left by Beirut blast

Civilians in the Mar Mikhael area of Beirut have taken to the streets and are working together to clean up the debris left behind by the blast. Footage filmed on August 5 shows teams of locals armed..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:21
Beirut reels and anger grows in mass devastation [Video]

Beirut reels and anger grows in mass devastation

Swathes of Beirut are damaged, and the death toll is still climbing, after the huge blast at Beirut's port. Initial investigations point to years of inaction and negligence. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:48