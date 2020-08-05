Beirut: Hashtag 'hang them' trends online as anger grows at authorities over blast

Anger is growing in Beirut after the deadly explosion in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday.

A woman gave birth to a boy in near darkness at a hospital in Beirut, Lebanon hospital moments after an explosion rocked the city on August 4.

“Hell on Earth”: British survivor of Beirut blast tells story British teenager Jack Kemp has described his experience of living through theexplosion that rocked Beirut. His family home is under a mile from the blastsite and they felt the full force of the explosion. The blast, believed tohave been caused by an explosive chemical, killed almost 150 people andinjured 5,000 others. Jack and his parents survived, and are now graduallyfixing the damage done to their home. The disaster came at a time when thecountry was already engulfed in a currency crisis and fighting the coronaviruspandemic.

George & Amal Clooney dig deep to help those shaken by Beirut explosion George Clooney and his wife, Amal, have donated $100,000 dollars to aid the relief effort following a city-shaking explosion in Beirut, Lebanon this week

