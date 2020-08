Ohio's tax free weekend begins

The items on the tax-free list include clothes and shoes under $75 as well as school supplies costing less than $20 for this weekend.

HAPPENING TODAY YOU COULD SAVEMONEY SHOPPING IN OHIO.IT'STHE START OF A SALES TAX FREEWEEKEND.WCPO NINE NEWS REPORTERCOURTNEY FRANCISCO IS LIVE INMT ADAMS WITH HOW THIS YEAR ISDIFFERENT.

COURTNEY?EVERYTHING IS DIFFERENT IN2020 MIGHT AS WELL THROW TAXFREE WEEKEND IN THERE TAMIKA!SO HERES WHAT WE KNOW:THIS TAX FREE HOLIDAY STARTEDIn 201TO HELP FAMILIES BUYSCHOOL CLOTHES AND CLASSROOMSUPPLIES.

THIS YEAR MANY ARENTSTARTING OFF IN THE CLASSROOM.SO THE OHIO COUNCIL OF RETAILMERCHANTS TELLS ME IT TRIED TOGET LAWMAKERS TO ADD COMPUTERSAND TECHNOLOGY INTO THE DEAL.THAT DID NOT HAPPEN.

I KNOW ALOT OF YOU WERE WONDERINGABOUT THAT.

CLOTHES OR SHOESUNDER 75 DOLLARS ARE TAX FREEAND YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY TAXESON school SUPPLIES THAT COSTLESS THAN 20 BUCKS.

THE OHIOCOUNCIL OF RETAIL MERCHANTSSAID LAWMAKERS DID NOT GET TOTHE BILL THAT WOULD HAVEINCREASED THAT PEICE THESHHOLDSHE SAYS HOPEFULLY THIS WILLSTILL HELP FAMILIES STRUGGLINGWITH UNEMPLOYMENT DUE TO COVID19.155 certainly we'd like to seethe amount per itemsincreased.

Adding things likcomputers, and you knowlaptops,handheld devices, thetype of things kids need now adays for school esp in thecurrent environment when folksare operating from homeTHAT PART WEVE DEALT WITHSINCE MARCH.

YOU CAN BUYONLINE AND DO CURBSIDE PICKUP.DONT EXPECT ALL THE DRESSINGROOMS TO BE OPEN FOR SANITARYREASON