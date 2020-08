DWYM: Ohio sales tax holiday

OHIO'S ANNUAL SALES TAX HOLIDAY IS NOW UNDERWAY.... DESPITE THE PANDEMIC KEEPING MANY PEOPLE OUT OF STORES THESE DAYS.

OHIO'S ANNUALSALES TAX HOLIDAY IS NOWUNDERWAY.... DESPITE THEPANDEMIC KEEPING MANY PEOPLEOUT OF STORES THESE DAYS.IT OFFERS SAVINGS ONBACK TO SCHOOL ITEMS.BUT AS CONSUMER REPORTERJOHN MATARESE REPORTS....ONEBIG ITEM IS MISSING, AND ITSSOMETHING EVERY KID NEEDS THISYEAR.THIS IS THE WEEKEND THAT MANYOHIO FAMILIES LOOK FORWARD TOALL SUMMER: A CHANCE TO BUYCLOTHING AND SCHOOL SUPPLIESTAX FREE!

BUT THE ONETHING EVERY STUDENT NEEDSUNFORTUNATELY STILL DOES NOTQUALIFY FOR A TAX BREAK.--------------------LAURA LEE WAS SHOPPINGEARLY AT MEIJER IN OAKELY....TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OHIO'S5TH ANNUAL SALES TAXHOLIDAY."Markers and bindersand filler paper...we'relooking for crayons, someglue, and things like that."SHE HAD COME TO THERIGHT PLACE: MEIJER WAS CHOCKFULL OF SCHOOL SUPPLIES.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY....YOU DON'T HAVE TO PAY SALESTAX IN OHIO ON CLOTHING ITEMS75 DOLLARS OR LESS, AND SCHOOLSUPPLIES UNDER 20 DOLLARS.UNFORTUNATELY, WITHMANY SCHOOLS STARTING THE YEARREMOTELY.... LAPTOPSARE THE MOST IN DEMAND ITEMTHIS YEAR.

ANDTHEY DO NOT QUALIFY FOR OHIO'STAX BREAK, DESPITE AN 11THHOUR REQUEST FROM THE STATE'SRETAILERS."We would like tosee the amounts per itemincreased, adding things likecomputers, laptops, hand helddevices." IN ONE OF THEBIGGEST SIGNS OF THE TIMES,ONE OF THE HOTTEST SELLINGITEMS RIGHT NOW ARE FACEMASKS.

I COULD PROBABLY USE ANEW ONEMYSELF."We have face masks atboth entrances as you come innow, with a wide variety ofprice ranges at 3 dollars upto 9 dollars."MEIJER STORE DIRECTOR KENVARDA SAYS THE BIGGEST ISSUETHIS WEEKEND IS THAT MANYSCHOOLS HAVE NOT RELEASEDSUPPLY LISTS, NOT SURE IF THEYWILL HAVE IN-CLASS LEARNING.SO HE ADVISESSHOPPERS TO STOCK UP ON THEBASICS... LIKE NOTEBOOKS,GLUE, AND MARKERS.THAT'S WHAT CONSTANCE CURRY ISDOING....HOPING HER SON WILLHAVE A SCHOOLYEAR."Fingers crossed!

You'replanning to have school?

Weare planning to haveschool."REMEMBER...WHEN IT COMESTO CLOTHING, IT DOESN'T HAVETO BE SCHOOL CLOTHING TO GETTHE TAX BREAK.

ANDKENTUCKIANS AND HOOSIERS AREWELCOME TO SHOP THE SALE TOO,SO YOU DONT WASTE YOUR MONEY.JOHN MATARESE WCPO 9 NEWS.