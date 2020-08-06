PIAA Board Of Directors Meeting To Discuss Fall Sports
After Governor Tom Wolf recommended that fall sports be postponed, the PIAA Board Of Directors will be meeting this afternoon to discuss.
KDKA's Lisa Washington has the latest.
KDKA FALL SPORTS: Today, the PIAA Board of Directors will be meeting to discuss fall sports after Governor Tom Wolf reco… https://t.co/YSHOhPqbJl 1 minute ago
Emmanuel Rupert RT @PennTrackXC: The PIAA is "tremendously disappointed" in Governor Tom Wolf's recommendation that sports should be postponed in Pennsylva… 1 hour ago
Joyce Hutchens RT @lola_patty: Gov. Wolf recommends no high school sports until 2021
After emergency meeting Thursday, PIAA board of directors will conven… 14 hours ago
Funky Cold Edema🌊 Gov. Wolf recommends no high school sports until 2021
After emergency meeting Thursday, PIAA board of directors wil… https://t.co/2OJZ3nvaZM 14 hours ago
Man of Mayhem @justin_ecker @PennLive PIAA Board of Directors president Frank Majikes, who is also the District 2 chairman, was a… https://t.co/vSekugC4rO 15 hours ago
PIAA District 2 RT @TLJohnErzar: Here is a statement just released by the PIAA. The Board of Directors meeting again Friday.
https://t.co/ScgAbreP42 15 hours ago
Community Post Sports RT @mwhiteburgh: PIAA has called meeting of board of directors today at 2:30. But don't necessarily expect any kind of decision to come fro… 16 hours ago
PennTrackXC The PIAA is "tremendously disappointed" in Governor Tom Wolf's recommendation that sports should be postponed in Pe… https://t.co/yzN0wmCNxl 16 hours ago
Fall Sports Limbo: IHSA Plan Still Not Approved By IDPH Four Days Before Season To StartA day after Chicago Public Schools announced it is going all remote, there are more questions than answers about what is ahead for students and their families, including fall sports.
Florida high school football could be delayed until NovemberFootball in the fall or football in the winter? High school coaches and athletes don't seem to mind when they play, just as long as they get to.
Gov. Tom Wolf Says The State Recommends No Sports Until 2021Gov. Tom Wolf says the state’s recommendation is no sports until 2021 when he was asked about PIAA guidance on no fans at a press conference Thursday.