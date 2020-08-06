Global  
 

PIAA Board Of Directors Meeting To Discuss Fall Sports
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:17s - Published
PIAA Board Of Directors Meeting To Discuss Fall Sports

PIAA Board Of Directors Meeting To Discuss Fall Sports

After Governor Tom Wolf recommended that fall sports be postponed, the PIAA Board Of Directors will be meeting this afternoon to discuss.

KDKA's Lisa Washington has the latest.

KDKA

KDKA FALL SPORTS: Today, the PIAA Board of Directors will be meeting to discuss fall sports after Governor Tom Wolf reco… https://t.co/YSHOhPqbJl 1 minute ago

eman_Rup

Emmanuel Rupert RT @PennTrackXC: The PIAA is "tremendously disappointed" in Governor Tom Wolf's recommendation that sports should be postponed in Pennsylva… 1 hour ago

JoyceHutchens3

Joyce Hutchens RT @lola_patty: Gov. Wolf recommends no high school sports until 2021 After emergency meeting Thursday, PIAA board of directors will conven… 14 hours ago

lola_patty

Funky Cold Edema🌊 Gov. Wolf recommends no high school sports until 2021 After emergency meeting Thursday, PIAA board of directors wil… https://t.co/2OJZ3nvaZM 14 hours ago

RonPerlmansJaw

Man of Mayhem @justin_ecker @PennLive PIAA Board of Directors president Frank Majikes, who is also the District 2 chairman, was a… https://t.co/vSekugC4rO 15 hours ago

piaad2

PIAA District 2 RT @TLJohnErzar: Here is a statement just released by the PIAA. The Board of Directors meeting again Friday. https://t.co/ScgAbreP42 15 hours ago

CPSports1896

Community Post Sports RT @mwhiteburgh: PIAA has called meeting of board of directors today at 2:30. But don't necessarily expect any kind of decision to come fro… 16 hours ago

PennTrackXC

PennTrackXC The PIAA is "tremendously disappointed" in Governor Tom Wolf's recommendation that sports should be postponed in Pe… https://t.co/yzN0wmCNxl 16 hours ago


