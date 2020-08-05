Global  
 

Sturgeon: ‘Aberdeen players blatantly broke the rules’
Sturgeon: ‘Aberdeen players blatantly broke the rules’

Sturgeon: ‘Aberdeen players blatantly broke the rules’

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that she was "pretty furious" about the behaviour of some Aberdeen players.

Aberdeen FC’s game against St Johnstone on Saturday will not be going ahead after two players tested positive for Covid-19 and a further six were instructed to self-isolate after coming into close contact.

All eight players had visited a bar in the city.

Cases linked to Aberdeen outbreak in Scotland rise by 25

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announces that the number ofcoronavirus cases linked to an outbreak in Aberdeen which led to lockdownrestrictions being reintroduced in the city has risen by 25 in the past day.Nicola Sturgeon thanks the people of Aberdeen for complying with the newrestrictions in the area.

Lockdown restrictions reimposed in Aberdeen as coronavirus cluster grows

Bars, cafes and restaurants have been ordered to close as lockdownrestrictions are reimposed in Aberdeen over a coronavirus cluster in the area.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said 54 cases have now been reported in theoutbreak.

