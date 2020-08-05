Sturgeon: ‘Aberdeen players blatantly broke the rules’

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that she was "pretty furious" about the behaviour of some Aberdeen players.

Aberdeen FC’s game against St Johnstone on Saturday will not be going ahead after two players tested positive for Covid-19 and a further six were instructed to self-isolate after coming into close contact.

All eight players had visited a bar in the city.

Report by Patelr.

