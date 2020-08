Virtual fans may be present at sports games Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:25s - Published 3 minutes ago Virtual fans may be present at sports games Stadiums might not be completely empty after all. The NFL may be using virtual fans to fill the seats this season according to ESPN. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend STADIUMS MIGHT NOT BE EMPTYAFTERALL.THE NFL MAY BE USING VIRTUALFANS TO FILL THE SEATS THISSEASON ACCORDING TO ESPN..OFFICIALS ARE LOOKING FOR WAYSTO ENHANCE THE GAME-DAYEXPERIENCE...THEY ARE ALSO CONSIDERING ALARGE VIRTUAL BACKDROPS SIMILARTO WHAT THE NBA IS CURRENTLYDOING AT ITS BUBBLE IN ORLANDO.EARLIER THIS WEEK, THE LASVEGAS RAIDERS ANNOUNCED NO FANSWILL BE ALLOWED AT GAMES THISYEAR.A VINTAGE PENNY HAS SOLD FORMORE THAN -6- HUNDRED -60-