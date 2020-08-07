'Dirty Dancing' Will Get Sequel

"Dirty Dancing" is getting a sequel.

Dealing reports the sequel is coming, courtesy of Lionsgate studio.

Studio CEO Jon Feltheimer confirmed the news on an earnings call Thursday.

He said the sequel is "one of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood,." "It will be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise's fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the company's history," he reportedly said.

The 1987 film, which Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, is considered a modern-day classic.

Grey is reportedly set to star in the sequel as well as executive produce it.

Swayze died at age 57 in 2009 of pancreatic cancer.