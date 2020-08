Jennifer Grey Is Working On A 'Dirty Dancing' Sequel

Nobody puts Baby in a corner...for long.

Baby Houseman is out of her corner and heading back to the dance floor in a new movie.

According to HuffPost, Jennifer Grey will executive produce and star in a new “Dirty Dancing” movie.

The new movie will be a followup to the 1987 box office hit in which Grey starred opposite Patrick Swayze.

It’s unknown whether the new project will pick up where the original left off or be a completely different concept.