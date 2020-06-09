This vending machine in Japan sells hot pizza 24 hours a day
This vending machine in Hiroshima, Japan serves hot and fresh pizza 24 hours a day.Footage filmed on August 7 shows the filmer selecting his preferred pizza before entering some money.
