Shannon Sharpe: If Portland keeps shooting the ball this way, they can beat anybody

The Lakers’ shooting woes continued last night against the Rockets.

With no LeBron, LA was just under 45 percent from the floor and shot a season-worst 10 percent from 3.

Meanwhile the Blazers have remained hot, knocking off the Nuggets last night behind Damian Lillard’s 45 points on 11-for-18 shooting from beyond the arc.

As we know, Charles Barkley is on record predicting that if Portland makes the playoffs, they’ll knock off the Lakers.

Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about Charles Barkley's prediction.