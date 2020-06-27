London MP calls for a boycott of Unilever over treatment of Kenyan farmers

|
Hojbjerg becomes Tottenham's first transfer window signingLONDON (AP) — Tottenham has signed midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton as the club's first signing of the summer transfer window. The 25-year-old..
UK police not always treating suspects' medical emergencies as 'genuine', watchdog warnsNew national guidance issued after investigation into restraint of man over London parking violation
Referee punched in face after showing red card in amateur pre-season gameA referee was punched in the face in an amateur pre-season friendly in London after sending off a player representing Sporting Club de Mundial.
Referee punched during amateur football match
UK sheds 730,000 jobs because of the pandemic and wages are fallingLondon (CNN Business)The UK economy has shed 730,000 jobs since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered businesses in March, with the young, the old and the..
European earnings: less horrible than expected
Microsoft, Nike, Unilever team up on emissions
Coke, Unilever join Facebook ad boycott
Jobless Kenyans question misuse of foreign aid
At least 8 soldiers dead in blast outside Somali army baseNAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A car bomb exploded at the gates of a military base in Somalia's capital Saturday, killing at least eight soldiers and wounding 14..
Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened TodayNews on school reopenings — and closings — from New York, Chicago, Kenya and beyond.
Few tourists show up to watch migration of Kenyan wildebeests amid COVID-19 pandemic
Are Racial Attitudes Really Changing? Some Black Activists Are SkepticalFor community activists on the South Side of Chicago, words are insufficient, and an embrace of the Black Lives Matter movement requires caring for communities..
Trump’s attorney general under fire for calling Black Lives Matter a ‘Bolshevik organisation’ with ‘fascistic’ tacticsUS attorney general Bill Barr made waves with a Fox News interview this weekend in which he called the Black Lives Matter movement “Bolshevik” and..
Seattle's police chief stepping down, sources sayCarmen Best and city's mayor strongly opposed police cuts OK'd by City Council following weeks of Black Lives Matter protests on city's streets.
'Black Lives Matter' mural in Indianapolis defaced about a week after it was paintedCommunity members woke Sunday morning to the news of white and gray paint being splattered across the Indiana Avenue mural.
