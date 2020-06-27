Global  
 

London MP calls for a boycott of Unilever over treatment of Kenyan farmers
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Black Lives Matter held a 'bend the knee, don’t drink the tea' demonstrationoutside Unilever HQ in central London, claiming the company is exploitingAfrican farmers.

