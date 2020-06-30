Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Air India plane crash lands in southern India, several wounded
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:40s - Published
Air India plane crash lands in southern India, several wounded

Air India plane crash lands in southern India, several wounded

Air India Express flight carrying 191 people skids off the runway in the southern city of Calicut.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Air India Flag-carrier airline of India

People must not pay more fares when booking tickets via travel agents on Vande Bharat flights: Govt

 Passengers booking tickets through travel agents on international flights operating under the Vande Bharat Mission must not pay more than the fares mentioned on..
IndiaTimes
Vande Bharat Mission: 1197 flights scheduled so far in phase 4, says MEA [Video]

Vande Bharat Mission: 1197 flights scheduled so far in phase 4, says MEA

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on July 23, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava informed about 4th phase of Vande Bharat Mission. He said, "In phase 4 of Vande Bharat Mission, 1197 flights have been scheduled so far, including 945 international flights and 252 feeder flights. These flights are operated by Air India group, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir." "They covered 29 countries. They will be reaching 34 airports in India," MEA spokesperson added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:38Published
Vande Bharat Mission: Air India flight brings back 143 Indians from Moscow [Video]

Vande Bharat Mission: Air India flight brings back 143 Indians from Moscow

Air India flight from Moscow landed at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport with 143 Indian passengers. District Health Department screened the passengers upon their arrival. Repatriation process of stranded Indian nationals from abroad under Vande Bharat Mission is underway.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published
Vande Bharat Mission: Air India flight from Ukraine lands in Indore [Video]

Vande Bharat Mission: Air India flight from Ukraine lands in Indore

Air India flight from Ukraine landed at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport. The flight carrying 144 Indians landed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on June 30. District Health Department screened the passengers upon their arrival. Repatriation process of stranded Indian nationals from abroad is underway. Indian citizens are being evacuated from across the globe under Centre's Vande Bharat Mission.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published

Air India Express Air India Express Low-cost subsidiary of Air India

Live Updates: 14 including pilot dead, 123 injured in Kozhikode plane crash

 Fourteen people including the pilot of the aircraft were killed while 123 when injured when an Air India Express plane skidded off the runway at Karipur airport..
DNA
Plane skids off runway at Kozhikode; pilot suspected dead, several injured [Video]

Plane skids off runway at Kozhikode; pilot suspected dead, several injured

An Air India Express aircraft, with over 180 people on board, skidded off runway at Kozhikode on Friday evening. The pilot was reported dead, several others were suspected to be injured, after preliminary reports. The flight was about to land when the accident happened and the plane overshot the runway. The aircraft broke into several pieces. The incident was reported amid heavy rainfall in the area around 7.40 pm. The plane allegedly fell into a 30 feet deep gorge, while trying to land at the Karirpur Airport in Kozhikode. Rescue operations at the airport are underway. More details are awaited.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 00:59Published
Plane skids off runway at Kozhikode, pilot suspected dead, several injured [Video]

Plane skids off runway at Kozhikode, pilot suspected dead, several injured

An Air India Express aircraft, with over 180 people on board, skidded off runway at Kozhikode on Friday evening. The pilot was reported dead, several others were suspected to be injured, after preliminary reports. The flight was about to land when the accident happened and the plane overshot the runway. The aircraft broke into several pieces. The incident was reported amid heavy rainfall in the area around 7.40 pm. The plane allegedly fell into a 30 feet deep gorge, while trying to land at the Karirpur Airport in Kozhikode. Rescue operations at the airport are underway. More details are awaited.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 00:59Published

Air India Express passenger jet crashes while landing

 CBS News has confirmed that at least the pilot was killed in the crash, while local media reported dozens of passengers were taken to hospital.
CBS News

Kozhikode Kozhikode Metropolis in Kerala, India


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Plane carrying 191 passengers crashes in southwestern India

An Air India plane carrying 191 passengers crashed in the southern city of Calicut on Friday and...
CBC.ca - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Many people feared dead in India plane crash [Video]

Many people feared dead in India plane crash

Many people are feared dead or injured after an Air India Express flight carrying 191 passengers crash landed at Calicut Airport.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:09Published
Passenger plane carrying nearly 200 crashes off runway in south India [Video]

Passenger plane carrying nearly 200 crashes off runway in south India

An Air India Express flight travelling from Dubai to Calicut crashed after overshooting the runway at Kozhikode airport in Kerala, south India today (August 7).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:11Published
Kerala plane overshoots runway, splits in 2 | Oneindia News [Video]

Kerala plane overshoots runway, splits in 2 | Oneindia News

An Air India Express plane while attempting to land at Karipur Airport in Kerala's Kozhikode skidded off the runway. There were 191 passengers on board coming to India from Dubai and several are..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:04Published