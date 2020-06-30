Air India plane crash lands in southern India, several wounded

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on July 23, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava informed about 4th phase of Vande Bharat Mission. He said, "In phase 4 of Vande Bharat Mission, 1197 flights have been scheduled so far, including 945 international flights and 252 feeder flights. These flights are operated by Air India group, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir." "They covered 29 countries. They will be reaching 34 airports in India," MEA spokesperson added.
Air India flight from Moscow landed at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport with 143 Indian passengers. District Health Department screened the passengers upon their arrival. Repatriation process of stranded Indian nationals from abroad under Vande Bharat Mission is underway.
Air India flight from Ukraine landed at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport. The flight carrying 144 Indians landed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on June 30. District Health Department screened the passengers upon their arrival. Repatriation process of stranded Indian nationals from abroad is underway. Indian citizens are being evacuated from across the globe under Centre's Vande Bharat Mission.
An Air India Express aircraft, with over 180 people on board, skidded off runway at Kozhikode on Friday evening. The pilot was reported dead, several others were suspected to be injured, after preliminary reports. The flight was about to land when the accident happened and the plane overshot the runway. The aircraft broke into several pieces. The incident was reported amid heavy rainfall in the area around 7.40 pm. The plane allegedly fell into a 30 feet deep gorge, while trying to land at the Karirpur Airport in Kozhikode. Rescue operations at the airport are underway. More details are awaited.
