Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B Drop Music Video for 'WAP' | Billboard News

Alexis Ray Parker RT @XXL: Megan Thee Stallion talkin’ about Cardi B being scared of snakes during the “Wap” video shoot 😂 https://t.co/XZUipLc0ZH 10 seconds ago

M A N D E L A RT @BradleyCongress: Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion are what happens when children are raised without God and without a strong father figure… 11 seconds ago

kayluuuuh ✨ RT @DeAnna4Congress: Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion just set the entire female gender back by 100 years with their disgusting & vile “WAP” s… 12 seconds ago

maxo king Iight I’m bout to jackoff to that Cardi b and Megan thee stallion video https://t.co/yQjof92UdW 17 seconds ago

David Harris RT @tlrd: Joe Biden, Brian Sims, Jerry Falwell Jr., Kanye West, TikTok, Larry Kudlow, Marvel, Kylie Minogue, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion,… 18 seconds ago

Sandro Daniel Silva RT @KylieJennerBR: WAP - Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion. https://t.co/UF5gzcgTya 21 seconds ago

💀El Santo💀 RT @BSO: Twitter Clowns Republican James P. Bradley Saying He "ACCIDENTALLY" Ran Across Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B "WAP" Video and Say… 24 seconds ago