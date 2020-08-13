Global  
 

Splashing the cash: Cardi B spent $100k on coronavirus tests for WAP video

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:39s
Splashing the cash: Cardi B spent $100k on coronavirus tests for WAP video

Splashing the cash: Cardi B spent $100k on coronavirus tests for WAP video

Chart-topping rap star Cardi B has revealed she spent $100,000 on coronavirus tests ahead of shooting her new music video.

Cardi B spent $100k on coronavirus tests for WAP video


Cardi B slams Carole Baskin

Cardi B slams Carole Baskin

Cardi B has branded Carole Baskin "ridiculous" for speaking out to criticise her 'WAP' music video.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:49
Cardi B takes fans behind the scenes of WAP on OnlyFans

Cardi B takes fans behind the scenes of WAP on OnlyFans

Cardi B has used her OnlyFans account to take followers behind the scenes of her new raunchy music video.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:40
Cardi B couldn't see her daughter for 2 weeks due to COVID-19

Cardi B couldn't see her daughter for 2 weeks due to COVID-19

The 27-year-old rapper revealed someone close to her recently contracted the virus.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42