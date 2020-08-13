Splashing the cash: Cardi B spent $100k on coronavirus tests for WAP video
Chart-topping rap star Cardi B has revealed she spent $100,000 on coronavirus tests ahead of shooting her new music video.
Cardi B slams Carole BaskinCardi B has branded Carole Baskin "ridiculous" for speaking out to criticise her 'WAP' music video.
Cardi B takes fans behind the scenes of WAP on OnlyFansCardi B has used her OnlyFans account to take followers behind the scenes of her new raunchy music video.
Cardi B couldn't see her daughter for 2 weeks due to COVID-19The 27-year-old rapper revealed someone close to her recently contracted the virus.