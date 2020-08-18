Global  
 

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion give away $1m dollars via Twitter

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are giving away one million dollars via Twitter with CashApp, to celebrate their new single 'WAP'.


