Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cardi B gifts a Birkin bag to Megan Thee Stallion

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Cardi B gifts a Birkin bag to Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B gifts a Birkin bag to Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion has revealed via Instagram that she's been gifted a Birkin bag by Cardi B.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Justastalkerac1

Moby 🦚 #Wap RT @RapUp: Cardi B gave Megan Thee Stallion a custom Birkin bag to celebrate #WAP going No. 1 👛 https://t.co/uGba79ztOx https://t.co/QJeqv4… 17 minutes ago

HOT969Boston

HOT 96.9 Boston How is Megan going to top this? 😍 https://t.co/n1fZZ7KdO2 7 hours ago

team1dfw

D. Simpson Cardi B gives Megan Thee Stallion a customized H-town inspired Birkin bag, and it is everything - Houston Chronicle https://t.co/yxq5U7Lusi 9 hours ago

deannacruz

Deanna Cruz Cardi B Gifts Birkin Bag to Megan Thee Stallion After 'WAP' Goes No. 1 https://t.co/yvwOdgXKP8 9 hours ago

doomygust50973

diminou RT @RapUp: Cardi B gifts Birkin bag to Megan Thee Stallion after #WAP goes No. 1 🧡 https://t.co/Htew9uKBIY https://t.co/2MzHS4R5Pd 10 hours ago

HarpersBazaarSG

Harper's BAZAAR Singapore “Not the Birkinnnnnnnn.” https://t.co/xfm6nZB1Cr https://t.co/1LqtCRKwSO 11 hours ago

LinaTrends

LinaTrends WAP Mp3} Hits No.1 on Billboard Hot 100, surprised Cardi B gifts Custom Birkin Bag to Megan The Stallion to celebra… https://t.co/f5ik12BYQQ 11 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Cardi B gave a custom 'WAP' Birkin bag to Megan Thee Stallion [Video]

Cardi B gave a custom 'WAP' Birkin bag to Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion was gifted a Birkin bag for the success of "WAP"

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:38Published
Cardi B gifts Megan Thee Stallion personalised WAP Birkin [Video]

Cardi B gifts Megan Thee Stallion personalised WAP Birkin

How do you celebrate your song going to number one? A Birkin!

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Juice WRLD & The Weeknd's 'Smile' Debuts in Hot 100's Top 10, BTS’ ‘Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey’ on Billboard 200 & [Video]

Juice WRLD & The Weeknd's 'Smile' Debuts in Hot 100's Top 10, BTS’ ‘Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey’ on Billboard 200 &

Cardi B's "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion breaks records at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 while Juice WRLD, The Weeknd and BTS make big debuts on various Billboard charts. Plus, Madonna celebrates..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:45Published