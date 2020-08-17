Cardi B gave a custom 'WAP' Birkin bag to Megan Thee Stallion

O Professor 🇲🇿 RT @RapUp: Cardi B gave Megan Thee Stallion a custom Birkin bag to celebrate #WAP going No. 1 👛 https://t.co/uGba79ztOx https://t.co/QJeqv4… 2 hours ago
Cardi B gifts a Birkin bag to Megan Thee StallionMegan Thee Stallion has revealed via Instagram that she's been gifted a Birkin bag by Cardi B.
Cardi B gifts Megan Thee Stallion personalised WAP BirkinHow do you celebrate your song going to number one? A Birkin!
Juice WRLD & The Weeknd's 'Smile' Debuts in Hot 100's Top 10, BTS’ ‘Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey’ on Billboard 200 &Cardi B's "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion breaks records at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 while Juice WRLD, The Weeknd and BTS make big debuts on various Billboard charts. Plus, Madonna celebrates..