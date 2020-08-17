Cardi B gave a custom 'WAP' Birkin bag to Megan Thee Stallion

Juice WRLD & The Weeknd's 'Smile' Debuts in Hot 100's Top 10, BTS’ ‘Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey’ on Billboard 200 &



Cardi B's "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion breaks records at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 while Juice WRLD, The Weeknd and BTS make big debuts on various Billboard charts. Plus, Madonna celebrates..

Credit: Billboard Duration: 02:45 Published 2 days ago