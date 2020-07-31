New York State School
Districts Authorized to Open
for In-Person Learning Governor Andrew Cuomo addressed
the reopening of the country’s largest
school district in a telephonic news
conference on Friday.
Andrew Cuomo, via news conference Cuomo added that the state will keep an eye
on infection rates until the intended reopen
dates and will revisit plans if necessary.
Each of the state’s 749 school
districts were required to submit
proposed plans for reopening
by this week.
Georgia schools returned to in-person
learning earlier this week, with one teacher describing the experience as a “catastrophe.”