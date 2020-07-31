New York State School Districts Authorized to Open for In-Person Learning

New York State School Districts Authorized to Open for In-Person Learning Governor Andrew Cuomo addressed the reopening of the country’s largest school district in a telephonic news conference on Friday.

Andrew Cuomo, via news conference Cuomo added that the state will keep an eye on infection rates until the intended reopen dates and will revisit plans if necessary.

Each of the state’s 749 school districts were required to submit proposed plans for reopening by this week.

Georgia schools returned to in-person learning earlier this week, with one teacher describing the experience as a “catastrophe.”