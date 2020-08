Lacrosse Players Break Down Lacrosse Scenes from Movies

Premiere Lacrosse League players Paul Rabil and Kyle Harrison break down lacrosse scenes from movies, including 'American Pie,' 'Mean Girls,' 'The Grizzlies,' 'Crooked Arrows,' 'Teen Wolf' and 'A Warrior's Heart.'

